Casa Grande Athletic Foundation plan helps Gauchos, families and businesses

Casa Grande High School football, like all high school sports, is in hibernation, riding out shelter-in-place orders brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. But, a fledgling support organization has already kicked off its efforts to help.

The Casa Grande Athletic Foundation isn’t totally new. It was created three years ago by then coach Dennis Brunk and football parent Austin Bosarge to help the Casa Grande football program.

At the suggestion of the Casa Grande High School administration, the organization was officially named the Casa Grande Athletic Foundation, with the idea of eventually helping all Casa sports.

Last year, with John Antonio now in charge of the football program, the Foundation stepped up big time, raising almost $40,000 with funds used to send Casa players to a pre-season camp, to help with the purchase of new helmets and other items.

The Foundation is separate from the Casa Grande Booster Club, which raises funds to support all Casa school programs.

This year, in an effort to expand its help, the Foundation has already started fundraising for a football season everyone hopes will happen, and it is doing it in a way organizers hope will be a win, win, win situation.

The plan, according to Foundation president George Fragakis, is to partner with local restaurants to hold dinners (take out for now), with proceeds going to the Foundation.

The plan is not new. Many sports programs have held similar programs to help raise funds for their teams, but it does take on added importance during the shelter-at-home era because it allows supporting eateries to help keep their employees working. It also gives families an opportunity for a night out, even if it is only for a pick up. And, of course, it benefits the Casa football program.

An initial event held at Beyond the Glory resulted in 120 orders. Two other events are planned for Beyond the Glory on May 21 and June 4. A dine-and-donate event is planned for Mr. Pickles in the near future.

Since each sports program has to be responsible for its own budget, in addition to helping with the purchase of equipment, the Foundation will be helping with the day-to-day expenses, including such big-ticket items as transportation and cost for officials.

“Football has a large budget and the program has to pay its own expenses,” points out Fragakis. “We want to take some of the burden off the coaches and help our businesses at the same time.”

Antonio said the Foundation’s help is not only greatly appreciated, but is badly needed.

“With so much going on, it is great that we have people stepping up and taking on some of the essential aspects of running our program,” the coach said. “The Foundation has been awesome.”

Fragakis said that, in the future, the Foundation will not only help other Casa sports, but hopefully inspire parents of athletes in other programs to follow its example.

“As we start to grow, we will have the framework for other sports parents to use,” he explained.

Even as they make plans for the future, members of the Casa Grande Football Foundation are raising funds for the Gaucho football one meal at a time.

Joining Fragakis on the Foundation Board are Matt Ellis, Laura Rodrigo, Carrie Malnati, Mark Scott and Erik Ramirez.

Top supporters to the Foundation are Beyond the Glory, Golden State Lumber, GC Micro, Mitch White Insurance, Sikora Foundation, Hans Woodworking and Action Dolores LLC.

Supporters are Friedman’s, Bradley Electric, Bank of Marin, CSC Flooring and Design, Adobe Hospital, Pub Republic, Beck Data, Redwood Credit Union and Doug Hecker Realty.