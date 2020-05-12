It was a wide circle, but Thomsen is back at Petaluma

Dana Thomsen pitches her way from Petaluma to SRJC to Hawaii and even to New Zealand

Petaluma’s Dana Thomsen has experienced softball on all levels, from youth to high school to Santa Rosa Junior College to D1 college and, for a brief time, even club in New Zealand.

But, until last spring, she had never experienced it from a coaching viewpoint.

Thomsen has come full circle from dominance in the circle at Petaluma High all the way back to the dugout as a coach for the T-Girls.

One of the best pitchers ever at Petaluma High, Thomsen dreamed about pitching in college “ever since I was a little girl,” she said, but the dream didn’t exactly follow a straight line and it didn’t come without a lot of effort.

In her two seasons of pitching for the T-Girls, she had a 30-4 record with a 1.02 earned run average with 277 strikeouts and just 37 walks. In her senior season (2013) she was the All-Empire Player of the Year.

She originally committed to Humboldt State. When that didn’t work out, she took her pitching skills to Santa Rosa Junior College. It turned out to be one of the wisest career decisions she ever made.

“I wouldn’t trade my JC experience for the world,” Thomsen said. “My first year there was an eye opener. I was with girls who worked heart and soul to go on to the D1 level, and they were working hard to replace me.”

Despite the intense competition both from within her own team and from the opposition, Thomsen was successful for the Bear Cubs. In her first season she was 15-4 with a 2.73 earned run average. She struck out 83 batters and walked just 17. She followed up by going 17-11 with a 2.08 earned run average with 239 strikeouts and just 31 walks in her sophomore season.

The next step was the University of Hawaii and another step up the competitive ladder.

“It was crazy,” she recalled. “The girls all loved the sport and they all worked hard. I loved it. For me, it was perfect.”

After a season of adjustment as a junior, the Petaluman stepped in as the team’s ace in the third week of her senior season when the Rainbows’ No. 1 pitcher went down with a season-ending injury.

Thomsen responded with a 15-16 record, 3.02 ERA in 197⅓ innings spread over 36 innings that included 23 complete games. She had six shutouts with 146 strikeouts and just 54 walks. She was chosen Big West Pitcher of the Week after pitching two consecutive complete-game shutouts over Cal Poly.

While carrying the pitching load for the Rainbows, she found time to earn Best West and University of Hawaii Scholar-Athlete honors.

She also showed that a Petaluma girl could not be intimidated by pitching against teams like California, Tennessee, BYU and Cal Poly. “The name across your chest doesn’t make you the better player,” she said.

For Thomsen, success didn’t just happen. There were long days in the gym, in the weight room and on the pitching rubber, all the while keeping up her GPA in the classroom. “Those days were a long grind,” she said, “but I would do it all over again in a heartbeat.”

Then there was the month she spent as an “import” player pitching in a league in New Zealand. “That was so crazy,” she said. “I played against players from all over the world.”