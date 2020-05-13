Successful Petaluma High volleyball coach steps down

Volleyball coach Ryan Hughes will not return at the helm of the Petaluma T-Girl program when the season hopefully begins in August.

After five seasons of coaching a highly competitive brand of volleyball, the 20-year mentor on several levels of the game decided to step away from the high school game in order to concentrate more fully on his role as assistant coach at Santa Rosa Junior College.

“The travel in our new Vine Valley Athletic League just got to be too much,” Hughes explained in a conversation following his club’s best finish in 2019. “Three trips to Napa and another one to American Canyon near Vallejo were too long when we all had to provide our own transportation,” he said.

“It was a great run at Petaluma with talented teams, and a good finish to step away after last year when we had a good bunch of senior players.”

Under the tutelage of Hughes, the T-Girls earned their way into the North Coast Section playoffs in four of his five seasons, with an overall record of 73-49, culminating with a visit to NorCal competition with a contest against Lowell of San Francisco in November.

Following a second-place finish in the VVAL this season, the T-Girls rebounded in the NCS Division II playoffs with wins over Analy and Sonoma Valley to earn the NorCal slot. The 3-0 win over the Vine Valley regular-season champion Sonoma Dragons on the road was especially sweet after two heartbreaking losses to the Dragons in regular-season play.

“I didn’t know what my role would be at Petaluma,” reflected Hughes. “You know I was recruited earlier for the job there by some Petaluma girls who were playing for the Empire Volleyball Club in Santa Rosa where I worked. ‘We need a coach at Petaluma and there is an opening now,’ they told me.

“I decided to look into it, and the rest is history. I can honestly say that they were five very special seasons.”

The best league season for the T-Girls was in 2017 when they went 10-2 in the Sonoma County League, and finished second to Analy. Petaluma beat the Tigers in one head-to-head meeting, and also defeated rival Casa Grande in their annual rivalry match. Overall the Trojans were 40-20 in five seasons of league play under Hughes.

Hughes will assist again at SRJC in 2020 if the season is not interrupted by the current coronavirus shutdown. “Our transportation at the junior college was provided in school vans, and we went several times to the Sacramento area and as far as Modesto,” noted Hughes.

The Lady Bear Cubs went 17-13 last season under head coach Ally Deal.

The connection with Petaluma volleyball will not be lost if the season is played in 2020. Seniors Kaleigh and Emma Weiand and their teammate Lilah Bacon have indicated that they will play for the Bear Cubs next season.

“Right now Santa Rosa is in a distance learning mode for its academic classes. I don’t know how that might affect our volleyball future,” Hughes said.

Hughes has been a regular employee at a hospital in Santa Rosa during his coaching tenure at Petaluma.