Nick Iacopi to coach St. Vincent JV basketball

A man with deep roots to all things basketball in Petaluma has been chosen by new head coach Tom Bonfigli to run the St. Vincent High School junior varsity basketball team.

The job at St. Vincent will complete a clean sweep of area high school basketball for Nick Iacopi, who has previously coached at Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools.

Iacopi’s involvement in Petaluma basketball goes back much farther than coaching. He practically grew up in a gym. His father, Ed Iacopi, was a legendary coach at Casa Grande High School. The school gym was named in his honor. Ironically, Nick was a standout player for Petaluma High School and played against his father’s teams.

He coached under James Forni at Casa Grande, serving at times as head freshman coach and head JV coach. He also coached at Petaluma High under Scott Behrs, working as a varsity assistant.

Iacopi is also a member of the North Bay Basketball Academy staff, coaching youth players. He will continue in that position while coaching at St. Vincent.

Iacopi has close ties to Bonfigli going back to the days when his father coached against the legendary Cardinal Newman coach. Still, he had to think hard about taking the job at St. Vincent.

For one thing, Scott Himes, who was replaced by Bonfigli after just one year as St. Vincent varsity coach, is a close friend.

Another reason is that the coach’s daughter, Taylor Iacopi, is an All-League player for the Petaluma High girls team and about to start her senior season. Her father is a fixture at all of her games.

“Watching my daughter play is my favorite thing in the whole world,” Iacopi said. It was only after consultation with Taylor and assurances that he could still attend her games that Iacopi agreed to take the position.

He is anxious to coach with Bonfigli. “We have a lot of similar beliefs,” Iacopi explained. “It is a great opportunity to learn from him.”

Iacopi has no illusions about coaching in a program that has, for the past few seasons, had a difficult time attracting enough players for freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams, often having to use its best young players on the varsity team.

“It is definitely a new challenge,” he said. “What it comes down to is attracting two- and three-sport athletes who play multiple sports, including basketball.”

He said he also understands that the job will require a great deal of teaching, starting with basketball fundamentals. “That’s the part I love,” he said. “It is going to take time to develop a program. We are just going to have to be patient.”

Iacopi will not be by himself as he works with the younger players. Johnny Molinari will be his assistant. Molinari was an outstanding point guard during his playing time at Petaluma High School and later a freshman coach for the Trojans.

“Johnny will be a big help to me,” said Iacopi. “He played travel ball for me. He knows basketball and I am going to enjoy working with him.”

Chris Tobin will be back to run the St. Vincent freshman program.

Iacopi is anxious to get started on his new job, but for now will have to wait things out at home. “I’m looking forward to getting back into coaching and seeing the kids on a daily basis. I really miss that,” he said.