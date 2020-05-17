Dinner benefits Petaluma High football

Friends of Petaluma High School has teamed with Beyond the Glory to offer a family dinner with proceeds benefiting the Petaluma football program.

The event will be held on Thursday, May 21 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

For $50, diners and Trojan supporters can purchase a full dinner of tri-tip, chili, caesar salad and bread for a family of four for $50.

Dinners must be ordered in advance by e-mailing friendsofphsfootball@gmail.com by Monday.

Payment will be made at pick up by checks or cash. Checks should be made payable to Friends of PHS Football.