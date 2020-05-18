JJ SAYS: Girls’ sports have come a long way

With no sporting events to cover, we (me and George Haire) have taken to doing stories about outstanding area athletes, primarily seniors, and what their plans are now that they are taking the next step in their education.

There is no lack of material since our area has an endless list of athletes who deserve to have their stories told. It has also been a reaffirmation to me about not only the abilities of our local athletes, but also their quality as human beings.

Some know (or thank they know) preciously where they are headed, while others are waiting to chart their course in a quickly changing world.

A not so surprising, but revealing, discovery is that, as we are profiling our area’s best athletes, we have found that we have been profiling as many, if not more females as males. It is enlightening to see how far the young women have come in a relatively short period of time, although their are many who would argue that it has taken way too long.

During my short-lived basketball career that ended when I graduated from elementary school as an eighth grader (that certainly dates me), girls played a brand of basketball with the court split at half-court with defenders and attackers limited to either side of the stripe.

I well remember seeing my first softball game at Petaluma High School a few decades a go. It was a game between the Trojans and Montgomery. I don’t remember the final score, but it was in double digits for both sides. A young Petaluma High reporter asked my advice on how to report the game and I quickly replied along the lines of, “Don’t treat it seriously. Have fun with it.”

How times have changed.

Today, the girls are as competitive as the boys and their games are as exciting as their counterparts. A Casa Grande vs. Petaluma girls basketball game will often attract as many fans and create as much excitement as a boys rivalry game.

Volleyball matches bring in large rooting sections and evoke much emotion among the fans. Softball games are exceptionally well played, and have produced some of the area’s best athletes. Girls have discovered that sports can be an avenue to college scholarships. Cheerleading is now recognized for the sport it has become.

Girls sports have come a long way. But they haven’t truly achieved parity. The girls still don’t the same recognition as boys.

Part of that is because the boys are still control the elephant in the high school sports realm — football. It is still king of prep sports and still almost (but not quite) the exclusive realm of male athletes.

And while other sports that are played by both genders, like basketball and lacrosse, the boys still attract more spectators and generate more attention.

However, in one area the two genders have long been equal. Girls are just as dedicated, just as enthusiastic and just as competitive as their male counterparts.

You’ve come a long way, and don’t call them “Baby,” just call them “Athletes.”

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)