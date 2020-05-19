Students flock to sports medicine classes at Casa Grande

Career paths leading to a variety of positions in physical therapy, sports nutrition and highly sought after roles as athletic trainers are only a few goals of the very unique offering in sports medicine at Casa Grande High School.

The wildly successful science elective for juniors and seniors has classes overflowing with many turned away because of class size limitations at the school.

The program has been a 20-year work in progress created by science teacher Heather Campbell who doubles as the sports trainer for Gaucho athletic teams. Presently there are four classes in beginning Sports Medicine that are filled to capacity at 32 students each with several students having to be turned away.

“We had the applicants for the class write essays about their interest in the class in order to cut down the class size per union rule,” noted Campbell. “We are no longer able to accept transfers from Petaluma High.”

“I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish and grateful to my colleagues and administration at the school who have been instrumental in the success of the program. It’s always been a dream of mine.”

A second sports medicine class on an advanced level for seniors allows them to take the skills learned in the previous year and apply them, and use them in the field. Lab work is mandatory with a minimum of two teams covered.

Normally Campbell lectures to her classes daily using computer generated PowerPoint for her presentations on athletic training, special conditions in athletics, various parts of the human anatomy and kinesiology including mechanism and assessment of various injury situations. Her presentations take around 20 minutes and allow for lab time for taping and wrapping athletes for practice.

Distance learning brought about by the coronavirus has challenged Campbell and other school teachers to be creative in the conversion of normal class time to a computer formed lesson plan. It creates a little more work on the instructor’s side of things because sports medicine includes a great deal of hands-on training. Seniors who choose to move ahead in the sports medicine discipline must log 150 hours of training including first aid. It’s serious business for those candidates, including a rigid dress code for all participants that includes a school-issued polo shirt.

Water is extremely important to hydrate athletes on game night, and it is up to the student trainers to see that it is available or contact the opposing home team to see that it is provided. Team accessible chests filled with water and ice are carted into the gymnasium by trainers prior to every volleyball and basketball home game.

Casa girls varsity basketball coach Dan Sack has become a strong advocate of the student Athletic Training program. Sack, now the dean of coaches at the school in terms of longevity, has embraced having student trainers on the bench alongside the coaches.

“From the time that Heather created the program we have had nothing but positive results,” Sack said. “When the whole group is here, they have done preventative taping and they have bandaged scrapes and cuts during the course of the games which allows me to concentrate on coaching. Heather has also always been ahead of the curve when dealing with head injuries in sports.