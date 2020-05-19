Subscribe

Students flock to sports medicine classes at Casa Grande

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
May 19, 2020, 9:23AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Career paths leading to a variety of positions in physical therapy, sports nutrition and highly sought after roles as athletic trainers are only a few goals of the very unique offering in sports medicine at Casa Grande High School.

The wildly successful science elective for juniors and seniors has classes overflowing with many turned away because of class size limitations at the school.

The program has been a 20-year work in progress created by science teacher Heather Campbell who doubles as the sports trainer for Gaucho athletic teams. Presently there are four classes in beginning Sports Medicine that are filled to capacity at 32 students each with several students having to be turned away.

“We had the applicants for the class write essays about their interest in the class in order to cut down the class size per union rule,” noted Campbell. “We are no longer able to accept transfers from Petaluma High.”

“I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish and grateful to my colleagues and administration at the school who have been instrumental in the success of the program. It’s always been a dream of mine.”

A second sports medicine class on an advanced level for seniors allows them to take the skills learned in the previous year and apply them, and use them in the field. Lab work is mandatory with a minimum of two teams covered.

Normally Campbell lectures to her classes daily using computer generated PowerPoint for her presentations on athletic training, special conditions in athletics, various parts of the human anatomy and kinesiology including mechanism and assessment of various injury situations. Her presentations take around 20 minutes and allow for lab time for taping and wrapping athletes for practice.

Distance learning brought about by the coronavirus has challenged Campbell and other school teachers to be creative in the conversion of normal class time to a computer formed lesson plan. It creates a little more work on the instructor’s side of things because sports medicine includes a great deal of hands-on training. Seniors who choose to move ahead in the sports medicine discipline must log 150 hours of training including first aid. It’s serious business for those candidates, including a rigid dress code for all participants that includes a school-issued polo shirt.

Water is extremely important to hydrate athletes on game night, and it is up to the student trainers to see that it is available or contact the opposing home team to see that it is provided. Team accessible chests filled with water and ice are carted into the gymnasium by trainers prior to every volleyball and basketball home game.

Casa girls varsity basketball coach Dan Sack has become a strong advocate of the student Athletic Training program. Sack, now the dean of coaches at the school in terms of longevity, has embraced having student trainers on the bench alongside the coaches.

“From the time that Heather created the program we have had nothing but positive results,” Sack said. “When the whole group is here, they have done preventative taping and they have bandaged scrapes and cuts during the course of the games which allows me to concentrate on coaching. Heather has also always been ahead of the curve when dealing with head injuries in sports.

“I am sure that most of our trainers have worked long past their assigned hours, and they stick with us for the entire season. In 2012, we had a couple of male trainers who were also athletes, and they were with us all the way to the Norcal playoffs in San Francisco. When it comes to away games, we always include them in our carpooling. They are a welcome addition in our locker room and sometimes get involved with motivational comments after our strategy sessions.”

Campbell attends all of the football games at home and away for the Gaucho gridders, and takes care of the field injuries with the help of her trainers.

Casa coaches have no trouble accepting her evaluations on the seriousness of various injuries. In many cases, the student trainers provide comforting support to the injured who are held out of further action. At no time does Campbell permit her sports medicine students to perform a treatment that they have not been trained to do.

In addition to earning a first aid certificate each sports medicine student is required to shadow another professional (chiropractor, conditioning coach, physical therapist) associated with the medical field for a 10-hour period.

“They can bandage, create a splint and do anything that a first aid responder can do,” Campbell explained. “Any pre-game taping has to be done under my supervision.”

For now, Casa Grande is committed to a distance learning mode, and it looks to remain that way in the near future.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine