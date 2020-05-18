Subscribe

Sonoma Raceway suspends Children’s Charities applications

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 18, 2020, 4:47PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Due to ongoing uncertainties around the current pandemic and restrictions around live events, the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities has suspended its 2020 grant application cycle.

Speedway Children’s Charities, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, is dedicated to raising money for Sonoma County non-profit organizations that support local children.

SCC largely raises those funds by hosting events throughout the year, including around the raceway’s NASCAR And NHRA event weekends. However, with limited incoming funds and a limited number of possible fundraising events for 2020, SCC did not feel it would be able to conduct a proper grant distribution process this year.

The Sonoma chapter has distributed $6.8 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001, including nearly $378,000 to 54 groups in 2019. The Sonoma Chapter of SCC is dedicated to reopening the grant cycle for 2021.

