Hewko determined to reach 100 Golden Gate swims

The coronavirus pandemic may have postponed, but has certainly not stopped, Kathie Hewko’s pursuit of No. 100. Hewko, now 73, has already swam the length of the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco to Marin County 94 times. She was hoping for two more successes this year, but those hopes are currently stalled.

“I am going to reach 100,” Hewko vowed. She has already overcome a continuing strength-draining battle with lyme disease to come to within a half-dozen swims of her goal.

Her last Golden Gate Bridge Swim came last August, 43 years after she completed her first 1½-mile swim in 1976.

“Only six more to go,” she said last week. “That didn’t sound like so many when I was in my 30s and 40s.”

She said she hasn’t been bothered by the lyme disease recently, but she has suffered bouts of chronic fatigue syndrome. Like other obstacles she has overcome, she maintained it wouldn’t stop her. “My mind always seems to get my body going,” she explained.

Although she feels well enough to train, there just isn’t anywhere to get wet.

The South End Rowing Club, where she and husband, Emil, are members, is closed and has canceled all events, including a planned Golden Gate Swim. Even pool swimming is out with local facilities closed.

“We have a nice garden,” she quipped. “You just do what you can when you can, but my gills are drying up.”