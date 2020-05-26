Sartori’s points added up to a NorCal berth for Tomales

Forward Isabel Sartori shattered many girls basketball scoring records at Tomales High School by the end of the 2020 season, when she wound up her four-year career with the Lady Braves with a whopping total of 1,529 points.

The four-time all-league performer finished the campaign by pacing the unheralded Tomales team to a couple of victories in the North Coast Section Division VI playoffs, and a spot in the Norcal playoffs. Petaluma fans got their last look at the offensive skill set of Sartori when the Braves dropped a 61-36 decision to St. Vincent in the final game of the regular season for both teams at DeCarli Gym.

The Mustangs, on their way to a North Central League IV title under coach Shannon Carroll, struggled with Sartori, who scored 15 of the 17 first-half points for the Lady Braves. Carroll alternated four players on the hot-shooting marksman, but Sartori still finished with a game-high 23 points.

Earlier that season, Tomales Athletic Director Dominic Sacheli spoke during halftime of the game between the Lady Braves and Credo from Rohnert Park to present a basketball signifying the 1,000-point plateau reached by Isabel that season as a junior.

“We didn’t even know if our team would qualify for the NCS playoffs in 2020,” explained Tomales coach Russ Sartori. “Our record was 11-7 overall and 4-2 in the North Central League IV with two losses to champion Calistoga. I was ready to begin our tennis season when we got the 14th seed, and we had to travel to meet third-ranked San Francisco Waldorf in a little church gym in the city.

“We missed our first eight shots against Waldorf. I don’t know if it was nerves, but after we settled in, our girls knew we could win it. Waldorf was about the same size as us, and we matched up very well. We wound up winning, 49-29. As I look back on it now, it was the highlight of our season.”

Player Sartori exploded for 30 points in another surprising 56-49 win against seventh-seeded Round Valley in Covelo, but the Lady Braves fell for the third time to league champ Calistoga, and were finally eliminated from the NCS tournament. All was not lost, however, as Tomales earned entry into in the Norcal playoffs with the two upset victories.

Tomales traveled to Redding and ended the season with a hard played 54-39 loss at the hands of second-seeded Redding Christian. The CIF financed an overnight stay for the Lady Braves, which was a great adventure for the predominantly young squad. Sartori finished her high school career with 21 points in that one.

She had her choice between UC Davis and Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and chose Cal Poly, but the campus might be closed in the fall because of the coronavirus. Her beginning quarter might have to be through distance learning.

When the campus is allowed to open, Sartori might choose to walk on and take a shot at playing tennis. She was the MVP for the Braves team that captured its first championship banner in 40 years with a perfect 8-0 record, including a first-ever victory over Sonoma Academy.

Earlier this month, Sartori received the Ghilotti student-athlete award representing Tomales High School. Classmate Felipe Martinez was given the corresponding male award. The awards banquet was canceled, but, in acknowledgment of the honor, the Marin Athletic Foundation posted a sign with a picture of the athlete in front of the rural Sartori home near Tomales.