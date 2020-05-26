JJ SAYS: Class of 2020 prevailed

I have always maintained that if I don’t have the best job in the world, I certainly have the one that is the most fun. What other profession would allow me to get paid for watching the purest of all athletes — high schoolers — play the games they truly love.

For senior athletes and their parents, the carnival has closed. The lights are out and the music has stopped. Many will be fortunate to continue their athletic careers in college and a very privileged few even to the next level, but all will always remember their high school sports years. They have moved on, but I, like the coaches, get to come back year after year. And I don’t have to put up with the headaches of budget, transportation and second guessing like the coaches.

For senior athletes, and, by extension, their parents, it is over. Of course, for many spring athletes, it has hurtingly been over for two months, their seasons cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. But whether their seasons ended last fall, in the winter or in March, it is the end for members of the Class of 2020.

It is also the beginning of a new chapter in the graduates’ lives as they go forward as adults to shape a better world for themselves and their children who will one day wear their own caps and gowns.

It has been a tumultuous four-year high school journey for members of the Class of 2020. They have had to endure the trauma of wildfires in their backyard, missed school days because of poor air quality, blackouts and other disruptions.

Now, the final slap from fate — loss of their last semester, all spring sports, graduation, Safe Grad, prom and saying goodbye face-to-face.

They have endured and they have prevailed.

Obviously, there are more important concerns in this life than sports, but for many of these young athletes, life is sports, at least it has been up until now. It hurts to see dreams frustrated or at least postponed. It hurts to see happiness covered with a face mask. It hurts to see so much taken away that can never be replaced.

The loss of spring sports was particularly disappointing this year. It was going to be exciting, and that is an understatement.

Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent baseball teams were all talent loaded. The head-to-head meetings between Casa Grande and Petaluma would have been classics.

But, baseball isn’t the only spring sport on the verge of big success. The Casa Grande track team seemed to be even better than the VVAL champion of last spring.

Both boys and girls lacrosse teams at Casa Grande and Petaluma were among the best. The Petaluma girls swim team was poised to make a run at a VVAL pennant.

The key words were was and were. It didn’t happen and we have no choice but to move on.

Over the nearly half century I have been watching young athletes grow from Little League and girls softball to college stars, from boys and girls to men and women, I have seen some remarkable success stories, both on and off the playing fields.

I look forward to the members of this year’s graduating class providing me with many more of those inspiring stories.

They have gone through much to get to this point and they will face even more challenges as they move forward into a rapidly changing world. Just to begin college will be a trial as many begin their higher education with a continuation of the virtual learning that was the norm for their final semester of high school.

Young athletes, even those who play fall and winter sports, will not be as prepared as were freshmen before them without benefit of summer conditioning and workouts.

Sports will go on. There will once again be football, basketball, soccer, badminton and all the other sports. There will be a new group of outstanding athletes. There will be a new group of supportive parents. The cycle will be unbroken.

But, the obstacles overcome and the sacrifices made by the Class of 2020 will be long remembered.

Congratulations and to blatantly steal from a comedian of another great generation, “Thanks for the memories.”

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)