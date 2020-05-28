Sydney Dennis gives up track for dream school

When Petaluma High School senior Sydney Dennis came to the fork in the road, she took the direction that led to her dream.

That direction led her to Brigham Young University, her dream school. But, following her dream meant that she gave up a track career that culminated in her being one of the most dominant girls performers in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Bay last spring.

Even though she has had to complete her second semester at BYU online because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is a decision she has not regretted.

“I had a lot of scholarship offers. It was a tough decision, but BYU is my dream school. I love it there,” she said from her Petaluma home where she is waiting out the pandemic battle, after completing her BYU classes.

She said she has fit in nicely at her college choice. “My faith is important to me,” she said. “My classes have gone well, and I have made some really good friends.” It also helps that she has what she called “an extended family” living in Utah.

Still, it is different without the intense workouts and practice she put in to become the dominant female athlete in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

In just the second VVAL championship meet, she won four events. She won the long jump at 16 feet, 10 inches, the triple jump at 36-10, the 100-meter hurdles in 15.32 seconds and the 400-meter hurdles in 49.46. All four marks were league bests.

In the NCS Redwood Meet, a qualifier for the North Coast Section Meet of Champions, she set a school and meet record in the triple jump with a leap of 37-5¼.

She never quite reached the state meet, but she still finished her track career as one of the best ever in her sport at Petaluma High School.

“It was amazing. It was so rewarding to see all my work pay off,” she said.

And work she did. In addition to regular track practice with her Petaluma team, she worked with special outside coaches, trained two times a week at College of Marin, and did special speed training, working six days a week.

Now, it’s over and she is no longer Sydney Dennis, track star, but Sydney Dennis, student.

She remembers her days at Petaluma High not only for her track success, but for lessons learned.

“Petaluma prepared me well for college,” she said. “I made a lot of good friends there.”

Dennis is the daughter of Cameron and Babette Dennis. She has an older brother, Hayden, and two younger brothers, Clay, a freshman at Petaluma High, and Nick, an eighth grader at Petaluma Junior High.