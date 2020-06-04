Forget three, SV’s Smith is a four-sport athlete

Three-sport athletes in high school are a vanishing breed. There are still a few athletes who participate in three sports, but the number is dwindling.

St. Vincent High School graduate Alyssa Smith is the rarest of the rare. During her final year at the Petaluma Catholic school, she was a four-sport athlete. She played soccer in the fall, basketball in the winter, softball in the spring and still found time to be on the varsity cheerleading team.

Unfortunately, her amazing accomplishment comes with an asterisk. Her best and favorite sport, softball, had its season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic after just four games. The abrupt end did little to diminish her unique accomplishment.

Her senior year was extraordinary for the active athlete, but her four years at St. Vincent have all been active. She played varsity soccer and softball and junior varsity basketball as a freshman; varsity basketball and softball as a sophomore and a junior; and did it all as a senior.

Now she is leaving all sports behind to concentrate on being a student at the University of Nevada Reno.

Her college choice was not made lightly. “I checked out a lot of schools,” she said. “I liked Reno. It has location and affordability. It made the most sense.”

At Reno, she will have what, for her, is the luxury of not scrambling from classroom to homework to sports.

“I had to make use of the time I had,” she said. “I tried to do my work at school so I would have time for practice. Sometimes it was hard, but it was a great time.”

Although she enjoyed all her activities, Smith said she was primarily a softball player. “I have been playing softball since I was in the first grade. I love it. I made my closest friends playing softball,” she explained.

And she was very good at the game.

Last season, as a junior, she started at first base and batted .350 with five doubles and a home run. She had 21 hits in 21 games, helping the Mustangs win three championships in three seasons.

It might well have been four championships in four seasons if her senior year not been taken away by abrupt end to the school year.

“I was definitely sad and frustrated to miss this season,” Smith said. “I was really looking forward to my senior year. It is sad to have it taken away from me, my teammates and my coaches.”

Smith was also a valuable contributor to both the St. Vincent basketball and soccer teams, and this year added cheerleading to her list of accomplishments. She said she had been talking with her friends about cheerleading, and they decided that in their senior year they would just go for it.

“My coaches were very understanding and that made it easier for me,” she said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Now, the sports are in her memory bank, and she is ready to become a college student.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I think it will be a great experience, and I can’t wait to make new friends.”

Smith’s parents are Steve and Melissa Smith. She credits them not only for their support, but for keeping her motivated to maintain her college-worthy grades through all her many activities.