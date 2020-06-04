A LOOK BACK: Fillinger steps down as Casa Grande baseball coach

Editor’s note: With all events and games canceled, the Argus-Courier is looking back on what happened this week, just a year ago. Do you remember this event that was reported on June 6, 2019?

After two seasons coaching Casa Grande baseball, seasons that included two league championships in two different leagues and two trips to the North Coast Section playoffs, Chad Fillinger is stepping down as Gaucho head coach.

He is not stepping away from Casa Grande baseball. He will remain to help new head coach Pete Sikora as Casa pitching coach.

Fillinger said there is an easy answer to the obvious question of why. “Family,” he said simply.

“I found I was spending more time with other people’s kids than my own kids.”

That family includes wife, Mary, daughter Reese, 3½, a familiar figure at Casa games this spring, and new son, Warren, 3 months.

In addition to raising the two babies, who are just starting their journeys in life, both he and Mary are busy in the business world. Chad works with his father, Steve, in the Fillinger Insurance Agency, while Mary runs her own physical fitness business.

Fillinger said he wants to take some of the family load off of his wife. “It (coaching) has been harder on her than it has been on me,” he said. “She is the one who convinced me to take the job in the first place, and she has made a lot of sacrifices.”

The decision was not an easy one for the coach.

“I absolutely loved my two years as Casa Grande head coach,” he said. “It was an honor to coach at Casa Grande.”

He explained that coaching on the diamond was the fun part, but he quickly discovered it was only part of the job.

He noted there was always something to do after practice — script practice; talk to coaches, parents or players; deal with schedule changes — always something.

As head coach, he was also in charge of the junior varsity and freshman teams and had to deal with their problems as well as varsity issues.

“The job doesn’t end when you go home,” he explained.

Fillinger acknowledged he had things to learn when he took over the Gaucho program from Paul Maytorena.

“I had to learn to be patient,” he said. “You have to learn to change. You tend to coach like you were coached, but this generation is different. They have so many different things going. You have to learn to be more sensitive to what is going on in their lives. You have to communicate.

“A coach’s job is to help develop them as baseball players and grow as men. There is satisfaction in seeing them succeed.”

And Fillinger’s players did succeed. In two seasons under his leadership, they were 35-20 overall and won championships in two different leagues, taking the North Bay League title in his first year as head coach and sharing the Vine Valley Athletic League crown this season.

A former Casa Grande star pitcher who spent several years as a minor league pitcher, Fillinger is looking forward to coaching the pitchers.

“I’ll be able to do what I’m really good at, working with the pitchers. I’ll be able to put all my effort into that,” he said.