ESPN brings back memories of guts, glory and heartbreak

Editor’s note: Last Saturday, ESPN replayed one of the most exciting games in Little League World Series history. The game featured a team from Petaluma playing a team from Goodlettsville, Tenn. for the United States championship. Following is a description of that contest revived on video last week.

—

One of the most amazing and emotional comebacks in Little League annuals eventually ended in disappointment for the Petaluma National All-Stars when they lost the United States championship game to Goodlettsville, Tenn, 24-16, in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn.

Even in defeat, the Petaluma team managed to strengthen its legacy as one of the most exciting teams ever to play in Williamsport, rallying from a 10-run deficit to tie the wild game, 15-15, at the end of the sixth and last scheduled inning.

But Goodletsville bounced back from what might have been an emotional abyss to score nine times in the top of the seventh inning and hold on for the win.

“This is awesome,” said Donnie Armstrong, a long-time Little League umpire, who watched what at times looked like a fantasy game at Boulevard Cinemas. “These boys just don’t quit. Tennessee thought they had it in the bag, but our boys said, ‘Not so fast, we’re not done yet.’”

Indeed they weren’t done.

In fact, they were just getting started.

While fans in the packed movie theater watched in fascination, Bradley Smith smashed a single up the middle, Kempton Brandis walked and Hance Smith singled to load the bases. All hands were safe and a run scored when the Tennessee catcher caught what might have been a force out at home in front of the plate.

The merry-go-round was just beginning to spin.

James O’Hanlon arched a single into center field and Cole Tomei shot a double to left field.

At this point, Tennessee was quite happy to trade a run for an out and gladly tossed Porter Slate out at first base on his grounder to second as another run scored. But Logan Douglas continued the assault with an infield single and Bradley Smith, batting for the second time in the inning, belted a double down the left-field line.

By now, it was 15-12, and most of the rooters in the movie theater were (to put it politely) out of their cotton-pickin’ computer-clickin’ minds.

Those minds drifted even closer to madness when the left-swinging Brandis sent a home run over the left-field fence to make it 15-14, and left entirely when Hance Smith flew a game-tying homer over the center-field fence. Both homers came with two strikes on the batter.

After Hance Smith’s tying homer, Petaluma put the potential winning runner on base with a walk to Quention Gago, but a fly out finally ended the miracle inning.

Unfortunately for the National fans, they were still celebrating when they had to come back to earth.

Tennessee opened the top of the seventh inning with five straight hits and a walk. Before Petaluma could get the flood stopped, Jayson Brown slugged a two-run homer to give the Goodletsville team another nine-run lead. Petaluma had finally run out of miracles.

A walk to Douglas and Danny Marzo’s double brought home a final National run, but they could manage no more and Petaluma had to settle for a consolation game and the respect of fans from coast to coast.

Until the wild west finish, Tennessee second baseman Lorenzo Butler had almost single-handedly burst the Petaluma bubble.

Three times he came up with two runners on and three times he hit the ball out of the park, tying a World Series record for home runs and breaking the RBI record for a single game with nine.

Goodletsville’s Brock Myers pitched well until the pitch count caught up with him in the fifth inning, but Petaluma still managed to scrape together five runs off him.

The Nationals got a run in the first, but it was a bitter-sweet score, coming off a double play after they had loaded the bases with their first three batters.

Trailing 8-3 after Butler connected for his second three-run homer in the top of the third, the Nationals staged what was, in comparison to the sixth-inning explosion, a mini comeback of three runs on consecutive doubles by Douglas, Marzo and Bradley Smith, combined with a wild pitch.

Still, the Petalumans trailed by double digits going into the sixth inning when everybody helped in one of the most amazing innings in Little League World Series history.