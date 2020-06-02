JJ SAYS: Replay almost as good as the original

I was channel flipping, feeling sorry for myself, having nowhere to go, no game to cover and no one to talk to on a Saturday night. I started, as I usually do, with ESPN and worked my way down to ESPN 2. Stop! Hey, I know those guys. I have a huge picture of them hanging behind my desk.

Memories being brought into my living room were from the 2012 Little League World Series, and the only team from Petaluma ever to make the international stage.

The first thing that struck me was how young the players looked. I remember most of them now as high school players, their features matured into the young men they were rapidly becoming. On ESPN replay, the features were definitely boyish with the look of the innocent adolescents they were eight years ago.

Nomar Garciaparra didn’t have to tell me I was reliving one of the most famous Little League games ever played, the historic battle between Petaluma’s Nationals, the West champions, and Goodlettsville, Tennessee, the Southeast champion. At stake was the United States championship and a chance to play for the world championship, as it turned out against Japan.

I would like to say it was the most exciting game on any level that I have ever seen (live), but I can’t. I wasn’t there.

Through the generosity of the community, I did travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to watch the pride of Petaluma in its historic quest. I saw four games, but because of travel restrictions and deadlines, had to return before the yellow-clad Westerners had completed their run to destiny.

It was an amazing experience and one that will flash before my eyes when the finish comes. However, I was seated in one of the plush seats at Boulevard Cinemas when what literally became a game for the ages unfolded before my unbelieving eyes.

Spoiler alert for those who don’t care to turn to page B4 and read an account of a game where the Petalumans scored 10 runs in the last of the sixth inning to force extras, only to lose, 24-16, in what is the highest scoring game ever in the Little League World Series.

I won’t focus on the game details, those are in the story on B4, but I will say that from loneliness of my recliner I relived the shared emotion of the Petalumans packed into the movie theater while they lost all semblance of reality as their collectively adopted sons defied belief.

As, one-by-one, the youngsters (because that is what they were) paraded to the plate — Bradley Smith, Kempton Brandis, Hance Smith, Quinton Gago, James O’Hanlon, Porter Slate, Cole Tomei, Logan Douglas, Danny Marzo and produced miracle after miracle.

That isn’t to forget the others who contributed to get the Petalumans into the national limelight — Blake Buhrer, Dylan Moore, Austin Paretti and perhaps the most unlikely hero of them all, Andrew White, who gave the pitching-depleted Nationals some huge innings in that wild, wild game.

What I didn’t hear in the roar of the theater, but appreciated in my living room replay, was the quiet assurance delivered to the players as they drew ever closer to the Tennessee team by manager Eric Smith.

Throughout their adventure in Williamsport, people remarked about the behavior and class of the Petaluma team. That is not hyperbole or hometown pride, but plain fact, and is a direct result of the leadership provided by Smith and coaches Mike Slate and Trevor Tomei.

Thank you, ESPN. I needed that reminder there are still things to smile about in a world that seems to be tilting off its axis.

