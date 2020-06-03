Casa Grande football players become story-time heroes

Casa Grande High School football players are passing along skills learned early in life to young Petaluma students. They aren’t teaching their elementary counterparts about blocking, tackling and catching passes, but about the joys of reading.

Casa head coach John Antonio and his wife, Kentra, have developed a program that allows Casa football players to read online to children, while the youngsters follow along by viewing video pages of the selected book.

Antonio said a trial run, with Casa Grande sophomore Esteban Sierra reading to Corona Creek first graders just before school ended, proved to be a big hit with both reader and students.

He read, appropriately, “Last Day Hurrah!”

After the reading, children had a chance to talk with the player and coach.

There will be another reading for students at Corona Creek and then Antonio will open up the readings to all interested students on June 10 with the plan to present story time each Wednesday at 2 p.m. Any student from any school is welcome to join the group.

“We are gearing it toward the younger students,” Antonio said. “We want to give them something to do and give their parents a break for 10 to 20 minutes.”

Antonio said the players are enthusiastic about the program. “It is their way of giving back to the younger kids,” he said. “It also gives them a chance to see what the teachers go through.”

To join the class, the Zoom ID is 860 157 0737; the password is casafb@gmail.com. To arrange a reading, email cggauchofb@gmail.com.