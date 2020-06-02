Little Leagues have teams ready, plans being finalized

Petaluma’s Little Leaguers have already started their engines. All they are waiting on is for Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sunddari Mase to drop the green flag.

All three Petaluma leagues — American, National and Valley — have teams formed and plans in place to play ball. As of now, the season will be strictly inter-league with no playoffs or tournaments. How long the season will be is dependent on how quickly teams will be allowed on the diamonds.

Things were looking promising two weeks ago when, as part of Phase II of the county’s shelter-in-place restrictions began being implemented. Mase allowed for the reopening of parks not only for hiking, but also for limited recreation such as tennis and use of outdoor basketball courts.

However, those openings came with restrictions. Only singles players or members of the same family are allowed to use the courts. There can be no organized activities.

There was hope that team sports play would soon follow, but then came a surge in new Coped 19 cases followed by demonstrations and riots after the George Floyd killing, and the question mark again grew larger.

When the county is ready, so are the Little League players, coaches, managers, administrators and parents, although it is unclear as to whether parents and other spectators will be allowed in the stands.

“We are looking forward to getting the kids back on the field in a safe manner,” said Jon Ganley, president of the Petaluma National League. “We have reached out to our parents and the majority are in favor of having some sort of season.”

Granly said that, even as plans are made for an abbreviated season this summer, National League officials are looking forward to a return to normalcy. “We are already making plans for next year,” he explained.

Unlike the Petaluma American and Petaluma Valley leagues, which play on city-owned property, the Petaluma National plays on Petaluma City Schools District property at Petaluma Junior High School. However the school district has followed the city lead in allowing play on its tennis courts at Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools, imposing the same restrictions.

Petaluma Valley Little League President Chris Andres said his league has been working with the city to come up with a plan for resumption of play.

“We have been working with the city and submitted a Covid safety plan that would be followed by teams and spectators to provide a safe environment,” he said in an e-mail.

He said while he is hopeful, time is slipping away. “We continue to wait for good news and hope that it comes sooner than later,” he wrote. “The more this is pushed back, the more of a chance that we will have to cancel our season.”

Frank Untalan, information director for the Petaluma American Little League, said the Americans are ready to go.

“We have all our teams in all our divisions in place and are ready to play,” he said. “We’re waiting for county approval. The safety of our kids are what is most important to us.”

Most Little League officials estimate it will probably take about two weeks practice to get teams ready to play games once approval to get on the fields is approved.

Little League International has canceled its World Series and Region Tournaments for the first time in organization history, but left it to individual leagues to determine when, and if, they want to resume play.