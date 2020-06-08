You still have to run to complete the Virtual Dipsea

It doesn’t feature the infamous Dipsea Stairs, but the Virtual Dipsea does include some real challenges.

And “real” means “real,” because the Virtual Dipsea is actual physical running. The difference is that it is done solo with times compared to determine winners in various categories.

The idea came from Bjorn Grepenburg, a former Petaluma High distance runner and is being promoted by the Facebook page, Petaluma Running Club,” created by endurance runner and 17-time Dipsea runner Paul Braa.

The idea is for runners to make their way from downtown Petaluma, starting in front of Athletic Soles on Petaluma Boulevard at Western Avenue to Helen Putnam Park and back.

In a tribute to the Dipsea which began as a race from Mill Valley to Stinson Beach using any route possible, there will be no set route for the Virtual Dipsea. However, no matter how they go, to get from downtown to the park, they will have to face four of Petaluma’s toughest trail climbs.

Event organizers warn that the shorter the route, the steeper and more technical are the trails.

Participants must complete their run by June 30, and it must be verified by a GPS tracking.

For more information, or to enter, visit the Petaluma Runnimg Club Facebook page.