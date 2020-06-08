American LL run ended in 50/70 World Series

Every season the Petaluma Americans got better.

Guided by the no-nonsense coaching style of Blaine Clemmens, the Little Leaguers based at Lucchesi Park, took advantage of improved play and experience by winning District 35 Tournaments on local diamonds to advance further in Little League All-Star tournaments.

With mostly the same roster under the direction of Clemmens, the Americans captured four consecutive District Tournament championships in different age groups from 2016 to 2019by breezing past opponents.

The streak marked the resurgence of the Petaluma American Little League

Clemmens ran a disciplined ship with the Americans by focusing on every inning as they got their run under way by capturing the District 8-10 title in 2016 and went undefeated along the way. Petaluma capped it with a narrow 5-4 win over Petaluma National to advance to the regional tournament at Davis hosted by District 64.

Success and coaching by Clemmens was no shocker to rivals. Clemmens is a professional in the game with productive college mentoring on his resume. He began his coaching at Solano College and moved to the University of San Francisco in from 2000 to 2002 where he was the Dons pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

“Most people around the local Little League know me as a youth baseball coach, but I work for the Prep Baseball Report. It’s how I make my living,” Clemmens explained recently. He has also worked as the scouting director for the Atlanta Braves in this area.

Clemmens planned to step aside from Little League coaching this season to follow the progress of his son, Kalen, who was one of the mainstays on the American team that advanced as far as the 50/70 World Series in Livermore in 2019 after winning four play-in tournaments.

With all baseball operations shut down because of the coronavirus, the diamonds in Petaluma are quiet these days, and the Clemmens family is on a competitive leave. “Quite honestly, I’m bored right now,” admitted the normally very active coach.

As for the Petaluma Americans Little League, it was a terrific four-season run in the heat of the California summers. For two of the final seasons, the Americans traveled to the Northern California Area Tournament, where they battled 100-degree temperatures and wildfires which caused the finals of the Major League Tournament to be moved from Redding. The American Major team was edged by Tri-Cities from the Sacramento area in the second game of the championship playoff.

In the summer of 2019, the Americans moved on to the 50/70 Little League division under the sponsorship of Henri’s Roofing, with many of the same faces, but a different home venue at Prince Park. With extended distances in pitching and the bases, it was an adventure that the Americans had with great success.

The 50/70 Little League program is an intermediate approach to baseball with distances that allow players to lead off and attempt to steal. It’s the first venture into that phase of baseball for Little League players.

“It was our first experience at those distances, and it took some adjusting,” said Clemmens, “Of course, we didn’t know how far the team would advance, but if I had to do it again we might have worked those players not in the regular rotation into more competitive situations. Scrimmages against teams like Mark-West would have helped.