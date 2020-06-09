Petaluma pro hopeful Casad caught by baseball cutbacks

The changing face of professional baseball is a slap on the wrist to established Major Leaguers, but a slap in the face to Minor Leaguers dreaming, scrambling and sacrificing for the opportunity to reach “The Show.”

Petaluma’s Cooper Casad is one of the latter. The 24 year old was recently released by the Giants’ organization after two seasons in the organization. “It is complicated,” he said of his release. “It was nothing performance based.

All professional baseball, from Majors through the Minor Leagues has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, Major League baseball is planning to eliminate 42 Minor League teams. “If we would have had a Minor League season things might have been different,” Casad said.

In addition, he was told that he just didn’t fit into the Giants’ current plans. “It was not the best of matches,” he explained.

As a result. Casad is looking for a job in a profession where the employment possibilities are dwindling.

While the road ahead looks challenging, it has already been a less-traveled route than the one taken by his contemporaries.

He never played high school baseball, graduating from Summerfield Waldorf in Santa Rosa which did not have a baseball team. He did play on travel ball teams and at College of Marin and, following, at the University of Pacific where he had solid college careers. In the summer, he pitched first for the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion team and later for the Healdsburg Prune Packers collegiate summer team.

He had a good senior season for UOP in 2018 and had hopes of being a late-round MLB draft pick. He was disappointed when that neverr happened, but. his disappointment didn’t last long. Shortly after the draft he got a call from the Giants and was quickly on his way to the Arizona Instructional League. Then came stints with Salem-Keizer in Oregon, Aujgusta and San Jose.

He seemed to be making progress, though he admits it was a grind and almost impossible to make a living.

“It is a financial burden,” he said. “It is pretty laughable how they treat some guys” He points out that during spring training when players are trying to make teams there is no income. “If you’re not on an active roster you don’t get paid at all,” he said.

“There are plenty guys working multiple jobs It shouldn’t be that way. Players should be played just like people in other careers.” He maintained that Major League teams have the resources to pay all professi9onal players. “It is a frustrating situation,” he said. “There is plenty of money to go around.”

The pitcher studied sports management in college and is concerned about the game he loves. “The business side of baseball is headed in an unfortunate direction,” he said. “Change needs to happen.”

Casad’s own plan is simple. “I would like to play as long as I can,” he said. “I want to play until they tell me I’m not good enough. I haven’t gotten to that point yet.”

He said the line between those who make it to the top and those who fall by the wayside is thin. “There are a lot of talented players, and they all believe they can make it to the Big Leagues,” he said. “People don’t realize how close the talent really is.”

And it isn’t all about physical tools. “Baseball is a chess match,” he explained. “The higher the level, the more it becomes a chess game. It is constantly about change.”

While he waits out the coronavirus pandemic and the disruption it has caused, Casad is trying to stay in shape by working out, throwing and considering his options.

“I haven’t been able to face too many hitters,” he said. “I miss not getting any feedback.”

He also misses the game itself. “I miss the guys,” he noted. “I realize I might not get to play with them again.”