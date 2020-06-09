Subscribe

Casa Grande wrestler organizes, leads protest

June 9, 2020, 2:59PM
June 9, 2020

Petitions not enough for Casa Grande athlete

Be quiet, you’re an athlete, leave the important matters to those who aren’t limited intellectually. Lilly McCoy heard that one before. She also heard youth is wasted on the young. No one expects much out of that age group except trouble and empty-headedness. McCoy knew that one as well.

Yet, there she was Wednesday at 12:30 in the afternoon at Walnut Park. McCoy had organized and was about to lead a protest march to the Petaluma police station. Yes, she was 17. Yes, McCoy was nationally known as a very successful wrestler for Casa Grande High School, a national champion, who made state all four years of high school.

“I think people tend to forget that we (athletes) still have brains and morals,” McCoy said. “We should be allowed to speak out. It is our First Amendment right.”

Ten days ago McCoy couldn’t speak. She just sat in front of the television in silence, watching the video over and over. Each replay felt like another five pounds of sand on her shoulders. Right before her eyes George Floyd was dying in Minneapolis, the knee of a police officer on his neck, suffocating the life out of the African-American man.

“No one needs to die like that,” McCoy said. “This is not OK.”

She didn’t know it at the time, but those two simple sentences pushed her to a place she had never been before, saying things that had never come out of her mouth.

McCoy, who is an African-American, got on the phone to her best friend, Arora Vieira, another Casa wrestler. At first, they spoke of gathering signatures on a petition, then canvassing fellow students who would reach voting age by the November national elections. But that didn’t seem enough. McCoy also knew her town and that gave her a brief moment of pause.

“There’s not a lot of black people in Petaluma,” she said. The 2010 U.S. Census had 1% of Petalumans as African-American, 579 souls. Oh well, she shrugged.

“My great-grandma is Ann Byrd,” McCoy said of the legendary Sonoma County champion of racial equality, a former Baptist minister, a nationally known activist of uncommon spirit. “I think I got this from her.”

McCoy thought her notoriety as a wrestler would gather some interest. She knew the protest march could fall flat, maybe even get a little dicey. A black teenage girl asking white people to come out against the murder of a black man 1,500 miles away? She would have better odds predicting a Super Bowl winner in 2030.

Two hundred people showed up at the Walnut Grill.

“There were about five blacks,” McCoy said.

She rewarded them with her smile and her placard, silver letters on a black background: “NO JUSTICE. NO PEACE. MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS.” On the back of the three-foot square placard she had written 14 names: John Crawford III, India Kager, Stephon Clark, Bryan Keith Day, Trayvon Martin, Botham Jean, Alonzo Smith, La’Vante Biggs, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Dante Parker and Floyd.

All were victims of racial violence. Some were well-known. Others weren’t. That was on purpose.

“I wanted to include names that people wouldn’t know,” McCoy said. The message was clear. George Floyd was not an isolated incident of racial violence in this country. McCoy may be only 17, but her vision and the history lessons Ann Byrd taught her extend her vision beyond her years, way beyond this century and the one before that.

With McCoy in front, the crowd marched peacefully, exercising their lungs along the way with a few favorite repeats: “Show me what America looks like ... hands up, don’t shoot ... black lives matter ... whose life matters?”

They arrived at the Petaluma police station at 1 p.m. Most stayed until 6 p.m. With temperatures in the 90s in a bright sun not adding to the comfort level of anyone except a gila monster, the incident was remarkably trouble-free. There was one minor dust-up.

A car pulled up and someone yelled “All lives matter!”

“How can you believe that,” McCoy said, “when I’m out protesting for mine?”

She was asking: Tell me the last time anyone saw a sign that read “White lives matter!” Tell me the last time white people rioted in the streets because they were being systemically oppressed, denied jobs, housing, shot in their bed. The car moved on but not before she said one more thing.

“Imagine a neighborhood but there’s just one house on fire. It’s the black house. Why would you run the fire hose on the houses that aren’t burning?”

Standing on the median strip in front of the police station, McCoy did most of the speaking on a megaphone and maintained her composure. Until she dropped to one knee.

“The crowd was chanting ‘I can’t breathe’ and I got emotional,” McCoy said. “I felt powerless. I kept thinking there were George Floyd’s last words.”

McCoy cried. She said she never cries. Never. But she knew she would if she took a knee, which she did four times. Each night leading up to the march she couldn’t sleep. Crying would be the end result.

“I kept thinking about what it was like to be black in America,” she said.

As she knelt in front of the police station, McCoy felt the imagery. Please listen to us, she was feeling. We’re in church, genuflecting in front of higher power, asking for help. We want all of us to be better than we were yesterday and we are on your knees asking.

Lt. Tim Lyons of the Petaluma police emerged from the station house and stood next to McCoy. The crowd asked Lyons to kneel. He hesitated.

“But the crowd convinced him,” McCoy said.

Then came probably the only lighthearted moment of the event.

According to McCoy, Lyons turned to her and said he had to get back on his feet.

“My knees hurt,” he said.

My skin hurts, McCoy could have said. She was out in 90-degree sun for five hours and was dehydrated. “I’m a little toasty right now,” she said at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

She wishes that had been her only related discomfort. It wasn’t. A couple of people she thought she knew gave her negative feedback, criticizing her decision to organize and lead the march.

Maybe they weren’t your friends after all.

“Exactly,” McCoy said.

What McCoy lost she gained in respect, admiration. While so much of America is anxious about the future of democracy, wondering if hate will trump kindness and drive out the better angels of our nature, Lilly McCoy and others like her are holding up the stop sign.

They are our future. They are the light at the end of what appears right now to be a very dark tunnel. How many of us could have done what she did at 17? If we had her skin pigment? If you were a “dumb jock”? If you can’t raise your hand, don’t be embarrassed. I can’t raise mine, either.

What we can do is raise a glass to toast a teenage athlete. She’s going to organize another peaceful march. Lilly McCoy has found a voice she never knew she had and she is damn determined not to lose it.

“I’m feeling I was born to do this,” she said. “Yeah, I’m owning this.”

