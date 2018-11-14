(1 of ) SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
The Petaluma High School band brings both music and spirit to Trojan football.
(2 of ) SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
The Petaluma High School band is in high-stepping form.
(3 of ) SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
Standing tall for St. Vincent.
(4 of ) SUMNER FOWLER
His Mustang teammates treat St. Vincent Homecoming King Diego Reyes like royalty.
(5 of ) SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
St. Vincent High School homecoming king and queen candidates.
(6 of ) SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
Here come the Gauchos!
(7 of ) SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
Ready to cheer on the Gauchos.
(8 of ) SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
The Casa Grande band livens up Gaucho football games.
(9 of ) SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
The Casa Grande dance team performs at halftime.
(10 of ) SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
Good moves by Casa Grande dance team members.
(11 of ) SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
Casa Grande's cheerleaders were spinning with enthusiasm at the Egg Bowl game.
(12 of ) SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
Petaluma's cheerleaders were moving to the music at the Egg Bowl game.