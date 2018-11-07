Even as football shivers its way to a conclusion, local high schools are gearing up for basketball.
Casa Grande’s boys have a scrimmage on their home court Saturday against Piner and most teams begin games by the end of next week.
Petaluma, with several potential players just now finishing their football seasons, won’t start court play until Nov. 24 when it goes to Novato to face San Marin.
Once again, the Trojans won’t participate in Casa Grande’s Brett Callan Tournament, but will play in both the Fred Iten Tournament in Ukiah Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 and the Rose City Tournament at Montgomery Dec. 6 through Dec. 8.
Petaluma’s first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League game will come Dec. 21 at home against Justin-Siena.
Casa Grande officially begins its season on Nov. 29 in the McKinleyville Tournament.
Highlight of the Casa pre-league season is again its own Brett Callan Tournament to be played Dec. 13 through Dec. 15.
Casa opens VVAL play Dec. 21 at home against Sonoma Valley.
St. Vincent starts for new coach Scott Himes at home on Nov. 15 against traditional rival Tomales.
The Mustangs will compete in the always talent-loaded Cloverdale Tournament Dec. 6 through Dec. 8.
St. Vincent will take on two members of the VVAL, playing at Petaluma on Dec. 11 and at Justin-Siena on Dec. 14
On the girls side, Petaluma opens with a pair of home games, hosting Piner on Nov. 14 and Las Lomas on Nov. 17.
The T-Girls have a pair of tournaments on their agenda, playing in the Gold Rush Shootout Classic at Piner Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and in the Maria Carrillo Tournament Dec. 6-Dec. 8.
Petaluma’s first taste of VVAL play happens Jan. 3 at home against Vintage.
Casa Grande’s girls play at San Marin Nov. 13 and then bring the action home to face Rancho Cotate on Nov. 15.
Highlight of the Casa Grande pre-league season will again be its participation in the big West Coast Jamboree on Dec. 27 through Dec. 29.
The Lady Gauchos start VVAL play on Dec. 22 with a home game against Sonoma Valley.
St. Vincent’s girls open their season Nov. 15 with a home game against Tomales.
The Lady Mustangs get an early start to tournament play, participating in the St. Helena Tournament on Dec. 6 through Dec. 8.
St. Vincent players are looking forward to closing out the year with a Dec. 29 game at Petaluma.