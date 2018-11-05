The football season for Petaluma High ended resoundingly on Saturday at Willie Stargell Field in Alameda wher the Trojans were handed a lopsided 49-0 loss at the hands of eighth-seeded Encinal.

It was the second trip to the East Bay island for the Trojans in three seasons, but the outcome was the same as they were dispatched by the clearly more athletic Jets (8-3).

It wasn’t that Petaluma was held completely in check by Encinal as the Trojans moved the ball effectively to the tune of 228 total offensive yards behind the play of senior quarterback Cole Powers. Powers eclipsed the hundred yard offensive mark with a combination of 43 yards rushing and 65 through the air, but the Trojans wilted on three trips into scoring territory, and had no answer for the big-play strikes of the aptly named Jets.

On the Trojans’ first trip into the red zone, a 27-yard field goal attempt by the normally reliable Daxton Hogya was scuffed.

Encinal set its sights on stopping all-purpose back Garret Freitas, and the strategy worked. Freitas was pinned in all night by the double-teaming work of the Jet defenders, and did his best work as a pass receiver with 28 reception yards, mostly along the right sideline.

In the meantime, Encinal struck early and often to gallop to a 35-0 lead at halftime, and the game had been decided.

First-year Encinal coach Keith Minor, who moved over from St. Mary’s in Berkeley this season, kept the pressure on by continuing to call pass plays in the final seconds of the first half in order to put another score on the board before the teams broke for intermission. A 32-yard scoring pass from David Romero-Reinhotz to Mich Konapiliahi was the final dagger with only seconds remaining in the half.

In the second Petaluma trip to the red zone in the second quarter, a Powers pass in the flat was short circuited by Vincent Nunley of Encinal who easily outdistanced the trailing Trojans on a 91-yard touchdown return. Nunley appeared to coast down the sideline as he went all the way without being touched.

The best drive of the night for Petaluma (6-5) came following a fumble recovery at the end of the second quarter. The Trojans marched 49 yards in 11 plays before an incomplete pass ended things. A 29-yard run on a keeper by Powers temporarily fooled the Jets who were geared to stop the rushing efforts of Freitas and Colton Prieto.

Petaluma ran up 16 first downs to only eight for the Jets, but the difference was in the big yardage scoring strikes for the home club. A 91-yard toss from Rienhotz to Konapilahi in the second quarter nearly covered the length of playing field.

Rienhotz, who had 1,135 passing yards going into the first round of North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs, had 268 yards through the air before coach Minor finally decided to turn off the offensive spigot in the second half.

Encinal will travel to Santa Rosa on Friday to play top-seeded Cardinal Newman in a second-round contest. The Cardinals had a first-round bye.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist got his club into the Division 3 playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, but faces a massive building project ahead for next season. On senior night, the line of 30 Trojan final-eason performers stretched along the home sideline.