The 12th annual Petaluma Turkey Trot will once again offer a free run/walk to help begin Thanksgiving day (Nov. 22) with a happy and healthy family event.

The Turkey Trot has developed into a favorite Petaluma family tradition for runners and trotters of all ages.

Participants can choose between 4 and 6-mile routes and have fun along the way on both. The event features no fees, minimal registration and zero waste. Runners can donate or bring canned food to benefit the Petaluma High School lacrosse team or the Redwood Empire Food bank.

Participants are sure to see runners (and their canine friends) dressed in festive turkey-wear.

Warm up music begins playing at 8:15 a.m., courtesy of KaiaFIT. Members of the Petaluma High School lacrosse team will be on the trail to keep runners moving in the right direction.

The Petaluma Turkey Trot started 12 years ago when founder Mary Dooley of MAD Architecture was looking for a community run to participate in on Thanksgiving morning. Since no run was to be found, there was only one choice: start one and design a route that would excite and delight.

She invited the whole community to trot around in nature and feel good about a calorie burn before the big feast.

The first year, a group of 20 runners came out, the next year 30, and then 50 trotters. Last year, MAD partnered with AQUS Community and attracted the largest turnout yet with more than 500 trotters. Participants filled the Redwood Empire Food Bank’s truck and raised more than $2,000 for the food bank.

Non participants are welcome to become a sponsor or make a donation. Visit the website at PetalumaTurkeyTrot.com or see the Facebook page at facebook.com/Petalumaturkeytrot/

All participants must sign a waiver which can be found on the website.