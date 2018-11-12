s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

NCS football picture still smokey

ALBERT GREGORY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 12, 2018, 12:07PM
| Updated 5 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

All of the North Coast Section playoff games that were originally set to take place on Friday and Saturday but were moved to Monday due to the poor air quality from the Camp Fire in Butte County possibly could be rescheduled once again today.

According to the California Interscholastic Federation-North Coast Section official Twitter account, officials will continue to monitor the air quality and plan to announce any more changes to the football playoffs before noon Monday.

Also, the NCS Division 2 water polo championship rescheduled for Monday already has been postponed to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Soda Aquatics Center in Moraga. No. 3-seeded Cardinal Newman High School will compete in the title match against No. 4 Terra Linda. This match up, the first time either team has made it to the championship game in their schools’ histories, was originally supposed to take place Saturday before it was postponed to today.

Football games scheduled for Monday night, pending the NCS announcement in the morning, include the Division 2 quarterfinal clashes between No. 8 seed American Canyon and No. 1 Rancho Cotate as well as No. 6 Ukiah against No. 3 Campolindo. In the Division 3 playoffs, No. 1 Cardinal Newman is set to host No. 8 Encinal. In Division 5, No. 8 Cloverdale is scheduled to play at No. 1 Kelseyville, and No. 4 Fort Bragg is scheduled to host No. 5 Middletown.

Two games scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday have been postponed: an NCS Division 5 playoff game between No. 7 St. Helena and Salesian College Prep, and an 8-person game between No. 1 Branson and No. 4 Tomales. The dates for those games will be announced later today.

With a win-or-go-home mentality already looming over players’ and coaches’ heads, the added stress of not knowing when the game will be held might create more anxiety, especially with all of this last-minute scrambling. But Rancho head coach Gehrig Hotaling is falling back on his experience from last year’s Tubbs fire that tore through Santa Rosa.

“I think it would be difficult had we not been in this situation last year. We actually played on Monday night last year, us and Newman were the only schools to do that,” Hotaling said. “We’ve been in this fire situation before, so we have similar circumstances and experiences to lean upon during this time, but for sure it’s a challenge.”

One of those challenges for all the teams waiting to continue their playoff runs is finding the time to keep their players focused and ready to compete without being able to hold practice outside.

“We’re going a little stir-crazy right now and just want to get after it,” Hotaling said. “We’ve been meeting, we had a couple team dinners and indoor walkthroughs, so just finding time to get together is the most important thing.”

After a terrific regular season that saw the Rancho team go 10-1 overall and 4-1 in the North Bay League-Oak Division, the Cougars have continued that success into the postseason, cruising by their first-round opponent, Casa Grande, in a 55-7 throttling. The Cougars’ only loss was to the NBL-Oak’s first-place Cardinal Newman.

But one of Rancho’s hardest tests this season will be facing American Canyon and its running back Eddie Byrdsong, who had four rushing touchdowns and ran for a career-high 356 yards, breaking his own school record, to lead the Wolves in a comeback victory late in their first-round win over Montgomery.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma man dies in fatal accident on McDowell Boulevard
Petaluma Veterans Day parade goes on despite Camp fire smoke
Bitter sweet success for Petaluma company
Wind blows away some wildfire smoke from Sonoma County, but more is on the way
Petaluma man attacks couple on Lynch Creek Trail

Most Popular Stories
New coach, new captain; same Academic Decathlon success?
Petaluma man dies in fatal accident on McDowell Boulevard
Petaluma Veterans Day parade goes on despite Camp fire smoke
Bitter sweet success for Petaluma company
Where to take out-of-towners visiting Petaluma for the holidays
Wind blows away some wildfire smoke from Sonoma County, but more is on the way
Petaluma man attacks couple on Lynch Creek Trail
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time