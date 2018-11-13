It’s a new league, but not a new team for the Casa Grande High School boys basketball team.

The Gauchos will take a team that could include as many as nine seniors into the first year of play in the Vine Valley Athletic League, and coach Jake Lee is excited by playing new opponents.

“It’s nice to have an opportunity to see some new faces and new types of basketball,” he said. “It is going to be a good league. It’s not like we’ve inherited a cupcake league. There is lots of excitement. Everyone starts with a clean slate.”

A clean slate is something the Gauchos welcome after going 9-17 and 5-9 in its last season in the North Bay League last year.

Many of the players from that team are back and determined to make this season a different story.

With leading scorer Garrett Siebels returning, along with almost equally point prolific Noah Bailey, Casa Grande looks capable of putting up big numbers every time it takes to the court. The two will serve as team captains.

Another returning senior, Kevin Cadle, will be the point guard. “He is very basketball savy,” said Lee. “We look for increased offensive output from him. He is more confident in his offensive abilities.”

Scott Nave can also put points in the book in a hurry, while Tony Sabella had some good games last season for the varsity.

Lee has been impressed with Tiju Grant, a foreign exchange student from Japan who missed last season with an injury.

Two of the best receivers on the football team, juniors Dominic McHale and Rashad Nixon, are good athletes whose talents translate well to the basketball court.

Armando Chavez is a point guard who will see playing time in his senior season.

Jack Gallagher and Tyler Logan are other players coming up from the junior varsity who will help on the next level.

“I’m excited,” said Lee, heading into his third year as Casa Grande head basketball coach. “This is the most depth, top to bottom, I’ve had here.”

Because of the depth, combined with a focus on conditioning, the Gauchos figure to be a quicker team up and down the court this season.

“We focused a lot this summer on weight training and getting in better basketball shape,” Lee explained. “We plan to play an up-tempo game as much as possible.”

That style should fit well with the Gauchos’ ability to score.

Led by Siebels and Bailey, Casa has a bevy of players who can hit from anywhere on the floor.

“We’ve got a whole lot of shooters,” understated Lee. “We have a chance to be competitive in our new league.”

Austin Mattos and Chris Guttendorf will help Lee on the varsity with Rick Duarte serving as general manager. Mike O’Brien will coach the junior varsity and Drew Busse and Tyler Naldoski will coach the freshmen with help from Josh Silva.

Casa Grande is scheduled to play at Novato on Saturday.