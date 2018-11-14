Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda will sign autographs at the Strike Zone, 155 Kentucky St. Saturday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Cepeda was Rookie of the Year for the Giants in 1958 and, in 1967, was the National League’s Most Valuable Player while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Later in his career he was the first winner of the American League’s Outstanding Designated Hitter Award. He played in three World Series.
Also at the Strike Zone on Saturday will be Elvis the Lawman, an Elvis impersonator from Novato who will be performing, advocating for safety and handing out free CDs.