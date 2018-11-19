Luke-warm start in VVAL for Petaluma football

Petaluma High’s first dive into Vine Valley Athletic League football landed the Trojans in luke-warm water.

It might have been better had Petaluma not been hit by so many injuries and not slipped in games the Trojans thought they might win. Still, a 6-5 overall record, a 3-3 mark in league and a trip to the North Coast Section playoffs is a successful season in any league.

Although the scores did not always indicate it, the Trojans were competitive in 10 of its 11 games. “Vintage was the only team that overpowered us,” Krist said.

Without doubt, most hurting of the losses was a 37-36 fall before rival Casa Grande in one of the most exciting Egg Bowls ever.

“We had opportunities to put the game away in the first half, and didn’t get the job done,” Krist recalled. “We let them get back in the game.”

Petaluma drove 80 yards to take a 36-29 lead with what Krist described as “one of the best drives we’ve ever had in our program.”

It wasn’t quite good enough.

Casa Grande responded with a touchdown of its own, going 72 yards in the game’s final minute. A touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion snatched the victory for the Gauchos.

That hurt aside, the season, as a whole, was a success for the Trojans who relied on several key seniors for a winning and playoff-reaching campaign.

One of the most important was unsung linebacker/fullback Derrick Pomi. He not only led the team in tackles, but also in defensive leadership. On offense, he was a valuable back-up to starter Colton Prieto. Pomi was an outstanding blocker and ran well between the tackles, gaining 267 yards and scoring five touchdowns with a 5.1 per carry average.

“His leadership was huge and he is a great young man,” Krist said.

Prieto carried the majority of the load at fullback. Although undersized at 155 pounds, he played much bigger, blocking for the other backs and gaining 697 yards, mostly between the tackles. He scored five touchdowns.

“He did a great job. He is just a tough athlete,” said Krist.

The same could be said of Nick Ayers who was right up there with the top Petaluma tacklers and an asset on offense. A tight end by vocation, he moved to the interior offensive line when injuries struck the Trojans early in the season. He later moved back to his preferable tight end position. “He is a football player,” said Krist. “He will play at the next level somewhere.”

Without a doubt, Petaluma’s most explosive and exciting player was Garrett Freitas who capped his extraordinary Trojan career with another 1,000-plus yard rushing season. Despite missing a game and a half with an injury and playing most of the others hurting with a leg injury, he ran for 1,121 yards and 11 touchdowns. With every defensive player on every team keying on the senior speedster, he averaged 10 yards per carry.

“He got hurt in our first game and never was 100 percent physically,” Krist pointed out. He still played both ways. He is pretty special.”

Connor Pedersen also gave Petaluma valuable rushing yardage.

The offensive line was a Petaluma strong point all season, and got even stronger when senior Christopher Olvera was able to take over at center, moving Dan Decarli to guard. Decarli and Nick Siembieda gave the Trojans two of the best guards in the VVAl.