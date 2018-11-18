Fifty-five Sonoma County non-profit organizations will benefit from almost $450,000 in grants awarded by the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway.

In total, $448,000 was distributed to youth-serving organizations in Sonoma County, bringing the chapter’s total distribution of funds to just over $6.4 million since 2001.

The amount raised this fiscal year marks $40,000 more than 2017 and included $60,000 that was donated directly to the new Wildfire Relief Fund. This fund, which was the result of generous donations following the October 2017 wildfires, specifically funded youth-serving non-profit organizations that are continuing to work on recovery and rebuilding after the fires.

The chapter’s Board of Trustees recently approved the distribution of 2018 funds at its annual meeting.

“Every student hired from our NextGen Trades Academy is working with a contractor working to rebuild Sonoma County,” said Letitia Hanke, president of The LIME Foundation, which received a grant from the Wildfire Relief Fund. “This funding is going to help us have an additional class of students, build a tiny house and give our students even more hands-on experience for our contractors, and it’s beautiful.”

SCC’s success was due to several unique fundraising events and partnerships in 2018, the majority of which are held during the raceway’s major-event weekends, including NASCAR, NHRA and INDYCAR.

The highlight of the year included the Children’s Champions NASCAR Banquet and its live auction, which combined to raise $107,000 during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend in June. SCC’s NASCAR online charity auction raised more than $24,000 in donations prior to race weekend.

The Grand Prix Salute Banquet, held prior to the INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma, generated another $67,000 for the Sonoma chapter and the 12th annual Eric Medlen Nitro Night which honored Funny Car Driver Ron Capps held the Thursday prior to the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals netted an additional $17,000 for SCC.

SCC is also the beneficiary of the Classic Sports Racing Group’s Charity Challenge, which netted $60,000 for Sonoma County non-profits in 2017. This brings CSRG’s donations to SCC to more than $920,000 since 2004.

The Wildfire Relief Fund was primarily supported by a generous donation from a Bay Area Fire Relief charity ice hockey game hosted by the San Jose Sharks Alumni Foundation and the Northbay Guns-N-Hoses Hockey Club, as well as a Fund-a-Need live auction at the NASCAR Charity Banquet in June. The wild and wacky 24 Hours of Lemons series donated another $23,000 to the SCC Wildfire Relief Fund following its event weekends.

SCC is also supported by 16 businesses that serve as Children’s Champions sponsors, including Ahlborn Fence & Steel, Inc., American Asphalt, Beck Communications, Bleyco Inc., Blue Star Gas, CSW/Stuber Stroeh Engineering Group, ESP & Alarm Inc., LifeWest, Inc., Kaiser Permanente, Ramekins, Monument Security Inc., Pacific Highway Rentals, Pacific Satellite Inc., Pacific Gas & Electric, United Site Services and Verizon.

“This grant helps us continue to provide evidence-based programing to the youth and families in our community,” said Elece Hempel, executive director of Petaluma People Services Center. “The support is truly upstream. If we are successful with the families we work with, PPSC may never have to work with that family again, which is sign that the safety-net works.”

Speedway Children’s Charities is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for qualified children’s organizations. Founded in 1984 by Bruton Smith, chairman of Speedway Motorsports Inc., SCC originated at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina and is one of eight chapters at SMI facilities throughout the country.