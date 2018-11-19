To play or not to play is not a question, it is a day-to-day decision for area sports teams.

In what would be an unwanted historic first, the North Coast Section suspended playoff competition without crowning a champion in team tennis and both boys and girls water polo.

All NCS football games have now been pushed back for two weeks, and state playoff participants may be determined by a coin flip.

NCS competition is important. Rick O’Brien when he coached the Casa Grande football team was the first to tell me that a team goal each season was to be practicing on Thanksgiving Day. That meant that the Gauchos had survived the first round of the NCS playoffs.

The No. 1 goal of every team in every sport is to win a league championship. A very close No.2 is to reach the NCS playoffs. The latter is much easier to accomplish than the former, but it is still a major accomplishment.

For the second year in succession, area sports have been disrupted by the residue of devastating wild fires. Most of you reading this don’t need to be told or reminded of just how bad our air quality has become. By the end of last week, it was so bad that school district officials deemed it too dangerous for students to even sit in classrooms, much less participate in athletic contests.

No question it was the right call.

Playoff teams aren’t the only ones to have their seasons clouded by sports. Winter sports teams — basketball, wrestling, soccer — haven’t been allowed to practice and several events have already been lost or postponed. It is difficult for coaches to do the crucial early season teaching or even make personnel decisions when he/she can’t even see players practice.

Only a couple of weeks ago I wrote about how important the Egg Bowl is to its young participants. It is true. There isn’t a young man who played in that masterpiece of emotion two weeks ago that will ever forget the experience.

Still, sports are still just sports. They can teach lessons that translate well into other aspects of life, but nothing on a football field or a basketball court can compare to what the people of Paradise are going through.

We, of course, suffered through a similar catastrophe just a year ago. The Camp fire and what the people of Paradise are experiencing is worse.

We may wake up with irritated eyes, the young Paradise athletes, like those in our own North Bay Community last year, wake up with tears in their eyes.

However, those lessons learned in sports can help athletes get through the trials and challenges of what we tend to call “real life.”

Athletes learn how to persevere, how to overcome adversity and keep trying, how to adapt quickly to changing situations, how to work as a team, how to support one another, how to be disciplined and how to bounce back.

Once again, we are reminded that there are things in life much more important than sports. We are also reminded that sports can prepare for life — the good and the challenging.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)