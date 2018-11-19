Victory over Petaluma gives Gauchos winning VVAL football season

One game may not make a football season. For Casa Grande High School’s Gauchos, it was more like one point.

Casa’s 37-36 win over Petaluma in the Egg Bowl in the final regular-season game of the season, made a 4-7 season a success. The win, accomplished on a final seconds touchdown and dramatic 2-point conversion, not only clinched third-place in the new Vine Valley Athletic League, but also gave the Gauchos another trip to the North Coast Section playoffs.

It was the second season under the guidance of coach Denis Brunk that the Gauchos had charged in the second half to reach the playoffs.

All four Casa Grande wins came once VVAL play started. In league play they won four of six to reach the playoffs where they were beaten by Division 2 top seed Rancho Cotate.

“We got off to another slow start, but finished very well,” Brunk said. “What was nice was that the players understood it was a 10-game season, and they never gave up.”

The Egg Bowl defined the Casa season much more than its record.

It was Brunk’s second year of the rivalry game and he got a full sense of the excitement that surrounds the big game.

“It’s big,” the Casa coach said. “With the packed stands and all the excitement, it is a true cross-town rivalry game. For us it was pivotal. It got us in the playoffs.

“After the game, players from both sides were hugging and congratulating their opponents. It was special.”

For Brunk it was also the end of a good season, despite the Casa record.

“It was special because of the way the seniors came together,” the coach said. “They are a special group of young men and they are going to contribute well to society, even if they don’t go on to play more football.”

Brunk quickly rattled off the names of the contributing seniors — Jadon Bosarge, Nate Busse, Cole Shimmek, Daniel Chavez, Jack Green, Alex Johnson, Myles Oliver, Aaron Krupinsky, Josh Garcia, Jeremy Bonner, Matthew Murphy, Joey Buickerood, Ian McKissick, Carson Kerrigan, Jordan Gramajo.

Brunk said the Gauchos’ poor start wasn’t the result of any major problem. “It was a lot of litte things,” he said. “But they were a Resilient group. They never lost hope and they kept their spirits up. “About the fifth game they started saying just three letters — ‘FEO!’ It meant ‘For each other.’ That’s how they played the game.”

Casa’s game flowed through senior quarterback Bosarge. “He plays with all his heart,” said Brunk. “He loves the game. He did it all for us.”

Bosarge’s numbers, especially considering his offensive line’s early season troubles, are impressive. He completed 132 of 244 passes for 1,452 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also ran for 465 yards and three touchdowns.

He practically willed his team to victory in the season-making Egg Bowl victory over Petaluma, accounting for all the 72 yards on the game’s final one-minute victory drive running and finally passing 33-yards to Kerrigan to set-up the winning 2-point conversion.

It took the Gauchos awhile to get their running game established, and in the early going their offense was primarily Bosarge either running or passing to a number of talented receivers.

Junior Dominic McHale led the team in receiving with 42 receptions for 488 yards and seven touchdowns.