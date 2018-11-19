Following is a statement from Gil Lemmon, Commissioner of Athletics for the North Coast Section of the California Interscholatic Federation issued last week.

North Coast Section, CIF, is currently facing one of the most challenging championship seasons of our 105-year history. For the most part, year in and year out, the championship season arrives with excitement, hope and high expectations, proceeds with little interruption, and champions are crowned in the glory of achievement and cheers of their supporters. We take it for granted, and each year the championship season repeats itself.

This year is obviously much different. Due to environmental events beyond our control, our contests have been disrupted, postponed, in many cases multiple times, and three championships, NCS team tennis and boys and girls open water polo, ended with no champion. This disruption has caused NCS staff to work 10 times harder to re-schedule, keep schools informed, find new venues, arrange for new site management, and attend to the many behind the scenes details to conduct a first-class championship as well as carry on other resp[onsibilities not related to championships. And school coaches, athletic directors and families are working tirelessly to make new arrangements, adjust family schedules, affected just as much.

Schools, coaches, student athletes, officials, spectators, parents, and yes, NCS staff, are frustrated. Everyone is on edge. We are not used to the discomfort of not knowing, delays, and the fear of the unknown have a way of making us all feel very uneasy.

However, let us not forget that the NCS Championships are contests, not life and death. Let us not forget that over 65 people in the community of Paradise, and surrounding communities, lost their live, over 600 people are missing, thousands lost their homes, and have been uprooted to other areas of California, or even other states, all in an instant. And many Northern Section student-athletes have lost the opportunity to participate in any post-season high school championship event. Within our own section, we have many who can identify with what people in Northern California (Northern Section) are going through, since it was just within the last two years that several NCS communities experienced the same.

As we move forward in the coming days and weeks, let us rejoice in how blessed we are, how lucky that our only complaint is delay of our opportunities to experience a NCS championship contest. Some have already taken place. But more than likely more delays will occur. There will be more challenges, but we will get through this difficult time.

Thank you for your patience. Thank you to our coaches and administrators that are working so hard to provide the very best experience for our student-athletes. Our programs are envied by the world. Let’s be grateful for how much we have. Hang in there!