Last of the Krist daughters continues sports career at Sonoma State.

Jaden Krist is carrying on a family tradition as she ends her Petaluma high school athletic career and prepares to play volleyball and attend classes at Sonoma State University.

Jaden is the last of four daughters born to Jim and Geri Krist. All have played sports at Petaluma High School and gone on to college.

Last Saturday, family, friends and teammates gathered at the Krist home Jaden’s official signing a Letter of Intent to continue her sports career at Sonoma State.

For Jaden, it has been an especially painful journey from freshman sensation to college recruit.

Considered a potential standout in volleyball, basketball and softball, she has had overcome Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries to both knees, requiring surgeries and countless hours of rehabilitation.

She injured a knee while playing basketball as a freshman and suffered a similar injury to the other knee in the Sonoma County League basketball playoffs during her junior year. The second injury prevented her from playing softball as a junior and cost the young athlete her entire senior volleyball season.

So impressive were her volleyball skills, shown when she was able to play for Petaluma High and the Empire Volleyball Club, that Sonoma State coach Bear Grassl recruited her for the Seawolves despite the injuries.

Before reaching high school, it appeared that Jaden’s future might be in softball. She was an excellent hitter and even better pitcher, dominating youth play.

But as she entered high school, coach Regan Robinson convinced her of the opportunities in volleyball and she developed a love for that sport.

She also played basketball and enjoyed that game until she kept getting hurt.

Given her family background, sports were a given, but she acknowledges that part of the attraction has always been the extended family that sport, whatever it is, provides.

“When you’re with girls on a team, you just naturally get close without even trying,” she explains.

An excellent student on top of everything else, Jaden managed to make three sports, injury rehabilitation and academics work.

“There were times I would go to practice straight from rehabilitation and stay up late to do my homework. It wasn’t too difficult,” she maintains.

What it really became was routine.

After patiently working her way back into all three sports from her first knee injury, Jaden enjoyed an outstanding junior volleyball season and had just completed being a key component on a basketball team that went undefeated to the Sonoma County League championship when she injured the other knee in the post-season SCL tournament.

Having been hit by injury lightning twice might have discouraged most, but not Jaden.

“My goal was to go to college, and I never had a moment when I thought no, I can’t (come back),” she says.

Despite her injuries, the 5-foot, 11-inch athlete had several college choices. She says she made a list and Sonoma State came out on top.

“I like the school. I preferred to stay close to home, and I really like the coaches,” she explains.

Jaden credits her parents with providing the support she needed to not only get through the tought times, but to be her throughout her youth and Petaluma High career.

“They mean so much to me. They took me everywhere I needed to go from practice to all the games. Without them I couldn’t have done it,” she says. “I have a lot to be thankful for.”