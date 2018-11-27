Sonoma Raceway has taken the checkered flag on its 18th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, distributing more than 6,200 pounds of non-perishable food to Friends in Sonoma Helping and the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa.

This year’s 6,232-pound donation brings the raceway’s 18-year total to more than 39 tons of non-perishable food items for Bay Area food banks. In addition, the raceway distributed more than $1,300 in cash contributions from community members to the food banks.

FISH has helped Sonoma Valley residents in times of need since 1970 and provides not only food, but clothing, transportation and emergency rental assistance to Sonoma Valley residents. The food collected through the Sonoma Raceway Thanksgiving Food Drive is used for the organization’s Holiday Food Basket program.

Last holiday season, FISH distributed 570 food baskets impacting more than 2,200 individuals. Though much food is donated, each food basket costs an additional $36 because they include fresh eggs, produce, shelf stable products and a $25 gift card supported by cash contributions to FISH.

“Our deepest gratitude to everyone at the raceway and friends of the raceway who contribute food and money in order to provide a significant quantity of food to our neighbors in Sonoma Valley who would not otherwise be able to celebrate the holidays with joy,” said Sandy Drew, leadership team, F.I.S.H. Holiday Food Basket Program.

Sonoma Raceway was not alone in its efforts. RKA Motorcycle Luggage in Windsor organized the 18th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Ride of 46 riders to the raceway to donate food and cash to the cause. In addition, Falck Northern California/verihealth, Levy Restaurants, National Auto Sport Association, Pedroncelli Mobile Bottling LLC, The Save Mart Companies, Sonoma Drags & Drift, powered by Universal Technical Institute, participants and spectators, Sonoma Gourmet, Sonoma Market and Glen Ellen Village Market, Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority and Schell-Vista Fire Protection District all contributed to the success of the food drive.

The Redwood Empire Food Bank is Sonoma County’s largest hunger-relief organization, serving 82,000 individuals and families. In response to the great need of rebuilding Sonoma County, the REFB launched the Gallaher Challenge. The Gallaher family will match all new and increased giving to the REFB through Dec. 31. The family has committed to matching up to $1 million dollars. To learn more about the Gallaher Challenge In Support of Redwood Empire Food Bank, please visit refb.org.