Petaluma High School will host some of the best boys junior varsity basketball teams in the area this weekend in the Wayne Douglas Memorial JV Tournament.
The tournament is named in honor of a former Petaluma High standout athlete and later one of the school and youth sports’ most avid supporters.
The tournament opens Thursday with Montgomery playing Casa Grande at 3 p.m., followed by Maria Carrillo against Novato at 5 p.m., St. Vincent against Santa Rosa at 6:30 p.m. and Petaluma against Terra Linda at 8 p.m.
The tournament continues Friday and Saturday with the championship game to be played Saturday at 5 p.m.