Coach benches half SV boys team for missing practice

With more than half of its roster in street clothes, the St. Vincent boys’ basketball team absorbed a lopsided 68-38 defeat at the hands of Upper Lake in a non-league game at DeCarli Gym on Monday night.

First-year Mustang head coach Scott Himes opted to keep a number of players out of the action for missing practices over the Thanksgiving holiday, and the rest of his shorthanded squad never were able to crawl back into the game after trailing 15-8 after the first period.

Burly junior Gio Antonini also never got into the contest because of a shoulder injury he aggravated in an early season scrimmage against San Marin. Sophomore Ryan Nalducci was pulled up from the junior varsity squad to fill out the ranks for the game.

“We have to change the culture here,” said Himes who also didn’t have a full complement of players in a season-opening 65-44 loss on the road against St. Helena before Thanksgiving.

The absence of key perimeter players took its toll immediately against the veteran and relaxed Cougars from Lake County. Six turnovers in the back court by St. Vincent in the first period gave Upper Lake easy opportunities to score with player advantages on the offensive end.

Long-range bombing from behind the 3-point arc led to a commanding 41-17 advantage for the Cougars (2-0).

Hank Nevarez connected on four shots from distance in the second quarter when Upper Lake seemed to come up with every loose ball. The Cougars had seven triples in the contest.

High-scoring 6-foot, 2-inch senior Kenny Hodges had everything going as he netted 25 points in only three quarters of play for the Cougars. Many of the shots by Hodges came on clever drives in the painted area. Hodges averaged 19.4 points per game last season when Upper Lake finished at 18-9 and earned a spot in the North Coast Section Division V playoffs. He was the leading scorer in the league.

There were some bright spots for St. Vincent (0-2). Junior guard Chase Wallbridge finished in double figures with 10 points, mostly on driving shots he created on the left side of the Cougar zone defense.

Sophomore center Tyler Pease scored seven, points and pulled down five rebounds in less than half the game. The 6-foot, 5-inch energetic center also continues to improve in establishing good offensive position in the paint.

Veteran forward Rory Morgan shook off some rust and managed seven points in spite of some traveling calls mid-way through the game.

St. Vincent captured the junior varsity contest, 48-33, to go 2-0 in the early season.

The contest with Upper Lake is now a non-league game as the North Central League II League has been divided into two divisions. Additionally, the game originally scheduled against rival Tomales has been moved to the end of the regular campaign, and will also be a non-league contest, according to Himes. The game scheduled originally against Athenian that was canceled because of poor air quality still is in the planning stages for another slot on the schedule.

Other members of the St. Vincent’s NCL II division include Calistoga, Roseland Collegiate, Technology and Sonoma Academy. The Mustangs will attempt to get back on track with a non-league game against Albany on Wednesday in the East Bay. The results were not available at press time.