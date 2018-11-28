Mustang girls return four starters to team that just missed the playoffs

Last basketball season, the St. Vincent Lady Mustangs came within a whisker of earning a spot in the North Coast Section playoffs in Division V. The Mustangs won eight out of their last nine games in the North Central League II, and got a prediction of a 15th seed by Max Preps only to be left out of the final parings.

This year, coach Shannon Carroll returns for her second season, and she has some tools to make another run at the playoffs. Four regulars return from the club that went 12-10 overall.

Leading the way will be versatile Alessandria Ditizio who led the club in scoring last season with an average of 10.2. This could be a breakout season for the rangy forward who has the ability to shoot from distance or take it to the iron with a drive. Ditizio scored 19 points against Novato in the early season in 2017, and grabbed 8.2 rebounds per contest.

Senior long-range shooters Sully Henry and Julia Murphy return to give coach Carroll the ability to score from the perimeter. Both players averaged five points a game last season, and Murphy had double figures in a couple of contests.

If the Mustangs are to get off to a strong start this season, a great deal of the ball handling responsibility will fall to point guard Alexandria Saisi who averaged 4.8 points and 1.1 assists per game last season as a sophomore. She had five steals in a narrow loss to Division VI titlist Rincon Valley Christian last year. The offense will go through her as most of her distributing work will come at the top of the key.

Possibly the best team effort of the season for the Lady Mustangs last year came in a defeat. The Mustangs pushed undefeated league champ Sonoma Academy to the limit on the Coyotes’ home floor only to fall, 41-39, in the final minute. A strong player-to-player defense almost pulled off the biggest upset of the season in the second round of league play.

Five players will be in the mix for the final starting position for the Lady Mustangs. Juniors Sophia Licata, Isabella Welch, Olivia Badaglia, Grace Agusto and Alyssa Smith will all rate a good look by coach Carroll. In the first game of the season, it was Licata who got the starting call.

As was the case last season, the Lady Mustangs do not avoid bigger schools in their pre-league schedule. St. Vincent opened with Division II foe Maria Carrillo in Santa Rosa and take on Sonoma County champ Petaluma in December.

The Lady Mustangs have one tournament scheduled this season, and that will be in St. Helena Dec. 6-8.

St. Vincent got off to an impressive start with a 61-42 win over host Maria Carrillo in Santa Rosa last Wednesday. The Mustangs jumped to a 26-9 lead in the first period and never looked back.

The much improved Saisi looked the role of a team leader in bucketing 11 in the stanza, and finished with a game-high 22 points. “She has worked hard every day to be a better player,” noted Carroll.

Ditizio wasn’t far behind with 21 points, including a four-point play in the third quarter. The aggressive junior had nine points in the period as the Mustangs put the game away and allowed Carroll to clear the bench.