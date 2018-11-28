Casa Grande’s varsity girl basketball players got a lesson on the way Gaucho basketball is played from their predecessors last week.

A small group of alumni players, including some of the best ever at Casa, whomped the current varsity, 58-34.

“They knew what we were going to do before we did,” said Casa Grande coach Dan Sack. “We tried to press them, but they knew our press break. They put on the press, and they did it better than we did.”

The coach said it was a good experience for his present players. “We haven’t come together as a team where we need to be, and it was good for them to see how it is supposed to be done,” he said.

Leading the way for the Alumni were three members of Casa Grande’s 2012 championship team, and it was just like old times, with Gretchen Harrigan scoring 30 points with many coming off feeds from point guard Stephanie Sack while Dayna Dolcini roamed the court, creating havoc with her defense and intensity.

The alumni team consisted primarily of younger graduates with the oldest being Margi Osmundson from the Class of 2011. She showed she still has her athleticism, scoring 10 points.

Other members of the Alumni team were Sara Langdon (2014), Angela Llaverias (2014), Kayla Ryan (2015), Joy Jovick (2016), Claire Killian (2016) and Caty Millar (2016).

Sophia Gardea led the varsity with eight points, while Angela Llaverias’ sister, Cassie, scored six tor the current Gauchos.