Low-cost endurance will be showcased in the 24 Hours of Lemons’ Arse-Freeze-Apalooza at Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

The 24 Hours of Lemons, an endurance road racing series for cars that cost $500 or less, will conclude its 2018 race season with a two-day event featuring everything from the H20Vanagon Volkswagen to spaceship sedans to the “Insane Bolt” BMW by Team Cool Runnings. This is a one-of-a-kind endurance race.

There will be noise, wacky penalties and questionably civilized fun before, during and after the on-track action on Saturday and Sunday. Following the checkered flag, there’s a gala awards ceremony, wherein trophies and plaques are presented and the winner’s purses are paid out in nickels.

Nearly 200 teams are entered for the 24 Hours of Lemons’ final event of the year, which featured seven events in the West Region in 2018.

Those vying for victory at the wacky event will include a variety of themed entries from teams like Rotary Rooter, Golden Unicorn, Alpha Dawgs, Rasta Boyz, Cerveza Racing, Four Idiots Racing and Shake & Break, to name just a few. Teams will travel from Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Novato and from as far as Ypsilanti, Mich. and Park City, Utah to vie for victory.

While all the foolishness is primarily done in the name of fun, it’s also done in the name of charity, as a portion of proceeds benefit Sonoma County youth-serving non-profit organizations through Speedway Children’s Charities, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway.