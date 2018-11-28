Maria Carrillo’s Pumas stuck Petaluma’s Trojans in a hole they couldn’t dig out of in a boys basketball match Tuesday night. The host Pumas built a 20-point halftime lead, but then had to hold on as the Trojans charged in the final period before falling, 50-44.
Maria Carrillo jumped on Petaluma early, grabbing a 19-7 opening quarter lead, and expanding the advantage to 35-15 at the half.
Petaluma turned things around in the second half, holding the Pumas to just 15 points over the final two periods. The Trojans closed with a 19-point fourth quarter, but it proved too little too late.
The loss was the second to start the season for the Trojans who were beaten by San Marin, 61-50, in their opener.
The Trojans now move into the Fred Iten Tournament in Ukiah, opening Thursday at 4 p.m. against Analy.
Guard Robbie Isetta led the Trojan efforts against Maria Carrillo, scoring 17 points. Zach Clark added 10.
Garrett Jepson led Maria Carrillo with 14, with Austin Ehricher scoring 13.