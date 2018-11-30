Girls on the Run of Sonoma County will host a 5K event Sunday at SoMo Village, 1400 Valley House Drive in Rohnert Park.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third through the eighth grades.
During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Sonoma County.
Last season’s event brought together 350 participants, including runners, their family and friends and community members. Registration, which includes a race T-shirt, is $35, but will increase to $40 on the day of the event.