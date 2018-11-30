The St. Vincent girls basketball team jumped out to a 12-point first quarter lead and romped to its third straight win Wednesday night, defeating St. Helena, 18-6.

The Lady Mustangs led the Saints, 40-12 at the half.

Sully Henry led the win with 16 points, five steals and eight rebounds. Sophia Licata scored 13 points and made four steals.

The Lady Mustangs try to keep the win streak growing with a home game tonight against Justin-Siena.