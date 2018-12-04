A strong finish in the last period helped power Petaluma to a 49-33 win over host Piner in the third place game in the Gold Rush Shootout Classic in Santa Rosa on Saturday afternoon. The T-Girls exploded for a 15-7 advantage down the stretch to break an early season trend of limited scoring efforts in the fourth period.

Piner chopped into an earlier comfortable advantage at the end of the first half by outscoring Petaluma by a whopping 19-4 count in the third period to pull within eight points.

“Sherene Arikat was in a bit of foul trouble, and we rushed some shots with little time off the clock in that stretch,” explained coach Jon Ratshin.

Hot shooting all tourney selection Arikat led the T-Girls in scoring with 11 points to make it a three-game performance in double figures. Arikat was equally adept in shots from the left side of the key, and she occasionally took her offense outside to keep defenders honest. She has averaged 16.8 points a game after four early season games.

Senior guard Kassidy Bacon turned in a consistent effort with a season-best 10 points to help deliver a balanced attack by the T-Girls against their former rivals from the now defunct Sonoma County League. Kaleigh Pate tossed in seven p0ints and a pair of assists to raise her team-leading total to 12 for the season.

Arikat topped the T-Girls (2-2) in rebounding with seven boards while Lily Catarozoli chipped in with six. “Catarozoli is fitting into her role very well,” noted Ratshin. “Our sophomores Rose Nevin and Taylor Iacopi, also had some good stretches of play.”

Colfax defeated Petaluma’s Vine Valley Athletic League opponent Napa, 59-50, to capture the tourney for the second consecutive year. Napa 60, Petaluma 53

Petaluma fell victim to a tenacious pressing defense by a very young Napa team and dropped a 60-53 decision in the second round. It was a tight contest most of the way until the Grizzlies turned up the heat in the final period and forced seven T-Girl turnovers.

Napa trailed 44-43 as the teams exchanged the lead until coach Darci Ward signaled her club into a full-court trapping defense that forced many ill-advised cross court passes by Petaluma.

A parade to the foul line by the Grizzlies didn’t help. The sophomore-dotted lineup converted 8-for-8 from the stripe and Napa pulled away in the final four minutes of play.

Petaluma played well offensively in spurts. Arikat scored all 19 of her team-leading points in the first half with 14 coming in the first quarter. Down the stretch, her T-Girl teammates didn’t look for her much, and divided up the shots from the floor, but Napa forged ahead for good.

Senior floor leader Pate turned in a solid effort in spite of leaving the contest with breathing issues at the end of the game. Pate railed three shots from distance, and finished in double figures with 11 points. She also handed out five assists from the left side of the Napa defense.

Paris Buchanan came off the bench in the second half to score seven points, and took charge of moving the ball up the floor under intense pressure.