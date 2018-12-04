s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

No gold, but third place for Petaluma

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | December 4, 2018, 9:23AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

A strong finish in the last period helped power Petaluma to a 49-33 win over host Piner in the third place game in the Gold Rush Shootout Classic in Santa Rosa on Saturday afternoon. The T-Girls exploded for a 15-7 advantage down the stretch to break an early season trend of limited scoring efforts in the fourth period.

Piner chopped into an earlier comfortable advantage at the end of the first half by outscoring Petaluma by a whopping 19-4 count in the third period to pull within eight points.

“Sherene Arikat was in a bit of foul trouble, and we rushed some shots with little time off the clock in that stretch,” explained coach Jon Ratshin.

Hot shooting all tourney selection Arikat led the T-Girls in scoring with 11 points to make it a three-game performance in double figures. Arikat was equally adept in shots from the left side of the key, and she occasionally took her offense outside to keep defenders honest. She has averaged 16.8 points a game after four early season games.

Senior guard Kassidy Bacon turned in a consistent effort with a season-best 10 points to help deliver a balanced attack by the T-Girls against their former rivals from the now defunct Sonoma County League. Kaleigh Pate tossed in seven p0ints and a pair of assists to raise her team-leading total to 12 for the season.

Arikat topped the T-Girls (2-2) in rebounding with seven boards while Lily Catarozoli chipped in with six. “Catarozoli is fitting into her role very well,” noted Ratshin. “Our sophomores Rose Nevin and Taylor Iacopi, also had some good stretches of play.”

Colfax defeated Petaluma’s Vine Valley Athletic League opponent Napa, 59-50, to capture the tourney for the second consecutive year. Napa 60, Petaluma 53

Petaluma fell victim to a tenacious pressing defense by a very young Napa team and dropped a 60-53 decision in the second round. It was a tight contest most of the way until the Grizzlies turned up the heat in the final period and forced seven T-Girl turnovers.

Napa trailed 44-43 as the teams exchanged the lead until coach Darci Ward signaled her club into a full-court trapping defense that forced many ill-advised cross court passes by Petaluma.

A parade to the foul line by the Grizzlies didn’t help. The sophomore-dotted lineup converted 8-for-8 from the stripe and Napa pulled away in the final four minutes of play.

Petaluma played well offensively in spurts. Arikat scored all 19 of her team-leading points in the first half with 14 coming in the first quarter. Down the stretch, her T-Girl teammates didn’t look for her much, and divided up the shots from the floor, but Napa forged ahead for good.

Senior floor leader Pate turned in a solid effort in spite of leaving the contest with breathing issues at the end of the game. Pate railed three shots from distance, and finished in double figures with 11 points. She also handed out five assists from the left side of the Napa defense.

Paris Buchanan came off the bench in the second half to score seven points, and took charge of moving the ball up the floor under intense pressure.

Most Popular Stories
Sampson property outside Petaluma for sale
Quinn wins Petaluma School Board seat
Football change at Casa Grande continues with resignation of head coach
Petaluma housing policy enshrined
Cafe Zazzle still dazzles in Petaluma with unusual menu

Senior captain Catarozoli scored six points, and pulled down six rebounds for the T-Girls. Arikat topped Petaluma on the glass with eight rebounds.

Second-year player Maizy Armstrong had 14 points to pace Napa.

Petaluma opened the tournament with a 51-26 win over Maria Carrillo.

Most Popular Stories
Sampson property outside Petaluma for sale
4-point play saves Petaluma junior varsity
Quinn wins Petaluma School Board seat
Petaluma housing policy enshrined
Football change at Casa Grande continues with resignation of head coach
5 years later: How has Graton casino changed Sonoma County?
Cafe Zazzle still dazzles in Petaluma with unusual menu
Casa Grande wraps up football season with awards celebration