It was a tough week for the St. Vincent boys basketball team last week, as it dropped three one-sided games.

Playing at home, the Mustangs were beaten by Upper Lake, 68-38. The Mustangs then went on the road and lost at Albany, 39-34, and Piedmont, 96-25.

St. Vincent stays busy this week, playing at Marin Academy Wednesday (score not available at press time), and then going into the Cloverale Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Casa Grande boys

The Casa Grande boys basketball team started right, but then slipped in the McKinleyville Tip-Off Classic.

The Gauchos opened the tournament with a 62-48 win over Arcata. Casa then lost two straight, dropping games to McKinleyville, 68-57. and River Valley from Yuba City, 53-48

Casa was to play Alhambra Wednesday night before playing at Rancho Cotate next Tuesday.

Casa Grande girls

Casa Grande’s girls basketball team managed to break up what might have been a long nine-game idle streak by rescheduling a game against San Marin for Thursday night.

The Lady Gauchos will play at San Marin at 7 p.m. The game had originally been canceled by bad air quality caused by the Car fire.

Casa Grande goes into the game with a 2-2 record after defeating Northgate, 58-30.

The Lady Gauchos have back-to-back games next week, hosting Middletown on Monday and visiting Cardinal Newman on Tuesday.

St. Vincent girls

The St. Vincent girls basketball team had its season-starting winning streak stopped at three, but the Lady Mustangs did not go down easily.

It took a furious 17-point final quarter for Justin-Siena to beat St. Vincent, 42-40, last week in Novato. St. Vincent led 31-25 going into that round, but was not able to hold on.

Alex Ditizio scored 13 points, pulled down nine rebounds and blocked three shots for St. Vincent. Alex Saisi scored 11 points.

Earlier in the week, the Mustangs beat both Upper Lake, 48-23, and St. Helena, 60-20.

Saisi scored 14 points against Upper Lake, made six steals and dished off five assists. Sophia Licata tossed in 10 points and helped with three assists.

Sully Henry had the big game against St. Helena with 10 points, five steals and eight rebounds. Licaa added 13 points and made four steals.

St. Vincent is now 3-1 for the season.