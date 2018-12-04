The Petaluma High School wrestling team crowned four champions in a tournament at Vallejo High School last Saturday.
Freshman Ameila Grevin at 106 pounds, sophomore Brooklyn Shattuck at 111 pounds, sophomore Logan Pomi at 134 pounds and freshman Carla Maldoado at 160 pounds all claimed titles for Petaluma.
Sisi Nieuboer at 116 pounds, Kimberly Larsen at 131 pounds and Shalynn Baker at 137 pounds each took a second.
Adriana Barjas was third at 137 pounds.
In junior varsity boys competition, Lukas Bettencourt at 138 pounds, Nathan Turner at 145 pounds, David Pacheco at 152 pounds and Mario Zarco at 160 pounds were all undefeated weight class champions, each winning five matches.
Nick Tarca at 152 pounds and Ryan Castiglia at 170 pounds took seconds.
Dylan Baltazar at 113 pounds, Carlos Calito-Garcia at 126 pounds, Ridedick James at 138 pounds, Peter Vitali at 138 pounds, Parker Loden at 160 pounds and heavyweight Derek Honey placed third.
Dylan Bianchi at 106 pounds, Zach Engler at 120 pounds, Butch Aguiar Reece at 132 pounds, Josh Boyous at 182 pounds and Max Anchiraico Jamie at 195 pounds were fourth.