The Casa Grande High School boys soccer team took on the best from Marin County last week and were beaten by Redwood, 3-0.

The Casa junior varsity managed a 1-1 tie with the Redwood JVs with Diego Saabedra scoring the equalizing goal.

Later in the week, the Gauchos were beaten by Piner, 4-2. Edwin Barrios and Michael Orton scored the Casa goals.

The Gaucho JVs won, 4-0, with Nico Rahman scoring three goals and Alexis Garci Ayala adding one. Goalies Jesus Cuevas and Bryan Gutierrez combined for the shutout.