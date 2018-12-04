The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.
The Casa Grande High School boys soccer team took on the best from Marin County last week and were beaten by Redwood, 3-0.
The Casa junior varsity managed a 1-1 tie with the Redwood JVs with Diego Saabedra scoring the equalizing goal.
Later in the week, the Gauchos were beaten by Piner, 4-2. Edwin Barrios and Michael Orton scored the Casa goals.
The Gaucho JVs won, 4-0, with Nico Rahman scoring three goals and Alexis Garci Ayala adding one. Goalies Jesus Cuevas and Bryan Gutierrez combined for the shutout.