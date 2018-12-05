Petaluma High’s girls basketball team received contributions from all hands Tuesday night, enjoying the comfort of its home gym in a 59-34 non-league victory over DeAnza.
All 12 T-Girls received considerable playing time as Petaluma constructed a 27-18 halftime lead, then built on its advantage through the second half.
Sheriene Arikat led all scorers with 23 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and made six steals. Kaileigh Pate hit three from beyond the arc and scored 12 points.
Kassidy Bacon (7), Lily Catarozoli (2), Cameron Ayers (3), Bella Weinberg (4), Marissa Temple (1), Angelina Scaccalosi (2) and Paris Buchanan (5) also contributed to the scoring.
Now 3-2 on the season, Petaluma plays in the Maria Carrillo Tournament this weekend, opening today at 4 p.m. against Analy.