Petaluma and Casa well represented on All-VVAL team

Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools are well represented on the first All-Vine Valley Athletic League football team.

Two Petaluma Trojans, Garrett Freitas and Nick Siembieda, were selected by the league coaches to both the first-team offense and the first-team defense.

Matt Salyers was chosen to the first-team defense and Nick Ayers was named to the first-team defense.

Casa Grande’s Matt Herrera, Jordan Gramajo and Jack Faris were named to the first team offense and Ian McKissik was the only punter named to the all-league team.

Freitas, last year’s Most Valuable Offensive Player in the Sonoma County League, moved his talents to the VVAL with no loss of effectiveness on either side of scrimmage as a senior.

Despite missing a game and a half and playing most of the season with a leg injury, he still rushed for 1,121 yards, averaging 10 yards per carry, and scored 11 touchdowns. He also caught a team-high 17 passes for 184 and a receiving touchdown.

On a team that seldom passed, Petaluma’s call when a long gain was needed was simply to give the ball to Freitas.

On the other side of the ball, the senior was Petalum’s best cover defender.

Siembieda, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 245-pound senior, was Mr. Consistency on both offensive and defensive lines for Petaluma. He solidified the Trojan offensive front at guard, and was an instrumental hole opener for a Petaluma team that rushed for 2,939 yards, an average of 267 yards per game. Defensively, he led the team front line in tackles and was among the new league’s top run stoppers.

Salyers, a junior, solidified the Petaluma offensive front. His blocking and line leadership were key components for of one of the best Trojan offensive lines in recent years.

Ayers, a senior, was not only one of Petaluma’s leading tacklers, but one of the team’s emotional leaders. He had the knack of being a drive stopper, seeming to always make the big play when it was most needed.

Gramajo was named to the offensive team as a wide receiver, but really could have just been named as a “football player.”

For Casa Grande, he played both wide receiver and running back on offense and at linebacker on defense, leading the Gauchos on both sides of the football.

The senior finished with 118 yards and five touchdowns rushing, 38 catches for 378 yards receiving and 44 tackles on defense.

But the numbers don’t begin to tell the story of his worth to the Casa cause. More telling is his post season honor as the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Herrera carried the rushing load for Casa Grande. Injuries to the offensive line and a pass-oriented offense, made rushing life difficult early, but once the line settled in, he took off, finishing with 493 rushing yards and 115 yards receiving.

Much of Herrera’s success was the result of the blocking efforts of Faris, one of four juniors named to the offensive first team. He was a consistent factor all season and a leader of a line that, by the end of the season, was the equal of any in the VVAL.

McKissick, in his only year of varsity football, was a key factor in Casa Grande’s success, consistently punting the Gauchos out of trouble.